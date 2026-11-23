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Satire Sunday: Holy Cow, What a Month!
Let’s recap the last couple of months, shall we?
Nov 23
•
Dawnya
1
2
A 911 Budget on a Milk Carton
$800,000 went for milk and cigarettes and never came home.
Nov 21
•
Dawnya
2
1
Satire Sunday: I Requested the Secret Budget. Here Are the Receipts.
348 Pages, Zero Links: Pacific County’s Preliminary Budget Is “Available Upon Request”
Nov 15
•
Dawnya
Pacific County Filed Its Budget. Now Let People Read It.
By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel
Nov 8
•
Dawnya
3
Pacific County passed an emergency test of its replacement ballot counter. Two close races remain unofficial.
By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel
Nov 6
•
Dawnya
IT’S A SPICY DAY TODAY!
Three PACCOM Dispatchers, a Criminal Investigation, and Raymond’s Remarkably Convenient Memory
Nov 3
•
Dawnya
3
2
SATIRE SUNDAY: Exhibit A Has Entered the Building
A formal complaint, a room full of witnesses and one very confused citizen writer. Bucky is working security.
Nov 1
•
Dawnya
6
October 2026
Raymond Can’t Find the Texts and PACCOM Can’t Find the Off Switch
Turns out sworn affidavits work everywhere in Washington except Raymond, where they’re more of a rumor.
Oct 31
•
Dawnya
3
Satire Sunday on Monday. Thanks Spectrum...
Lets get ready to endorse!!
Oct 27
•
Dawnya
3
I BROUGHT MY MICROPHONE. Three minutes IS plenty enough.
Horseshoes and Hand Grenades.
Oct 23
•
Dawnya
2
Do you have the right kind of power?
I learned something important today.
Oct 21
•
Dawnya
6
SATIRE SUNDAY: PACIFIC COUNTY GOLDEN CIRCUS AWARDS.
Myself included 🤐
Oct 19
•
Dawnya
2
© 2026 Dawnya
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