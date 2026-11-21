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The dispatchers went on leave in September. The director went on leave almost a month later, pending complaints. He is NOT under criminal investigation.

By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel

You might want to listen to this one and read along on the documents, because this is getting Wild.

Good evening, Pacific County! Grab your coffee and your reading glasses. The receipts are in very small print.

FIRST, THE SERIOUS PART

On Sept. 17, 2026, three PACCOM dispatchers (Jaime, Amber, and Jamie) were placed on paid administrative leave pending a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation. I am not going to joke about that. Not one bit.

Director Eric Cowsert is NOT under criminal investigation. (Regardless of rumors) Almost a month later, on Oct. 9, 2026, he was placed on paid administrative leave pending PERC complaints, ironically from some of the individuals placed on criminal investigation/leave.

In between, Teamsters Local 252 filed three unfair labor practice complaints against Pacific County / PACCOM:

- 145706-U-26, filed Sept. 29, about Amber being removed from a shift leader assignment.

- 145734-U-26, filed Oct. 5, about a June or July conversation involving Jamie.

- 145748-U-26, filed Oct. 8. PERC sent this one back and asked the union for the date of the alleged statements. That’s the legal version of “Okay, honey, but WHEN?”

PERC says the first two “state a cause of action for further processing.” Translation: the paperwork passed the sniff test and moves to the next room. It is NOT a ruling that anybody broke the law. The third one is still in the waiting room reading a 2019 Field and Stream.

About Amber’s shift leader assignment. The removal letter, dated Sept. 16, 2026, came from PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert and cites her contacts with the union, including filing a grievance over the September schedule and asking for union representation. The letter doesn’t mention any investigation. I’ve been told the removal happened before the Sheriff’s Office notified PACCOM of the investigation, and that the two are completely separate matters. The union’s complaint says union activity was a substantial factor in the decision. That’s an allegation, not a finding.

PERC cause of action statement in case 145706-U-26, dated Nov. 10, 2026. Recipient names, attorney names, email addresses, and last names of the dispatchers have been covered.

PERC cause of action statement in case 145734-U-26, dated Nov. 10, 2026. Recipient names, attorney names, email addresses, and last names of the dispatchers have been covered.

PERC deficiency notice in case 145748-U-26, dated Nov. 10, 2026, including the finding that the complaint does not qualify for further processing at this time. Recipient names, attorney names, and email addresses have been covered.

FIVE QUESTIONS AND A VERY QUIET INBOX

I wanted readers to hear the union’s side. So on Nov. 18, I emailed a Teamsters Local 252 representative, asked nicely, and gave a deadline of Friday, Nov. 20, at 5:00 PM Pacific Time. Here’s what I asked:

1. All three complaints were filed after the September 17 leaves. I’ve since read Amber’s Sept. 16 removal letter, which cites her union contacts and doesn’t mention the investigation, so I’m no longer asking whether that one is tied to the leaves. For the other two, are they connected to the leaves or the investigation in any way, or are they separate matters?

2. Is it common for a union to file complaints like these after members are placed on administrative leave? I’d like readers to understand the normal process.

3. The complaint in 145734-U-26 concerns a conversation from late June or early July, but it was filed in October. Can you explain the timing?

4. PERC found that 145706 and 145734 state a cause of action, and issued a deficiency notice for 145748 asking for the date of the alleged statements. Some readers may wonder how strong these complaints are, given they were filed after the leaves began. How would the union respond to that?

5. Does the union have any comment on the administrative leaves themselves or on how they were handled?

My Nov. 18 request for comment to a Teamsters Local 252 representative. Name and email redacted.

Teamsters Local 252 did not respond to a request for comment by the deadline.

Five questions. Zero answers. I’ve had longer conversations with the pharmacy refill robot, and at least she says goodbye.

Bucky, my black Lab and acting head of newsroom morale, sat by the inbox all afternoon. He has now filed his own grievance about the treat schedule. Frankly, it states a cause of action.

I did my due diligence too. I reached out to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, the prosecutor’s office, and city officials. I did not reach out to the three dispatchers, because this is a criminal investigation. Everybody has pressed the silent button and rightfully so. Zorn replied with a very polite sorry lady can’t talk about it! It’s a criminal investigation. Well yes! I knew that but it didn’t stop me from trying.

MEANWHILE, BACK AT THE BUDGET

On Nov. 13, I emailed Commissioner Dave Tobin, my district commissioner, and copied County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger and Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett. Amanda Bennett and Commissioner Tobin replied. And to be fair and transparent: Commissioner Tobin has never once failed to acknowledge or reply to my emails. Not once! Somebody get that man a gold star sticker.

And Amanda! She’s been quick, polite and genuinely helpful every time. Amanda, if you’re reading this, I’m sending a fruit basket.

Then I flipped through all 348 pages of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget. Fund 160? Not there. Fund 161? Not there. That’s the 911 budget, folks. I’m thinking about putting it on a milk carton. HAVE YOU SEEN THIS FUND? Last seen in the adopted 2026 budget. Answers to “PACCOM.” I asked for the current agreement and the funding records; the county estimates they’ll start that one by Dec. 11.

While I was flipping, I found an $800,000 “Other Transfers Out” on page 21. It traces to Resolution 2025-083, passed 3-0 on Dec. 23, 2025. No receiving fund. No purpose. Eight hundred grand with no forwarding address. The county calls it “purely a budgetary item.” No payments, no journal entries, no memos. So I asked, in writing, for the records. The records coordinator, James Worlton, said my questions would be “more efficiently handled” by a phone call or meeting with County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger. I asked for records and got offered a chat. I declined in writing and posted the whole exchange on the public records portal. I have never encountered this before. Another line for the milk carton.

Here’s his email, word for word. The work cell number is omitted.

Email from Senior Public Records Coordinator James Worlton, Nov. 20, 2026, 5:00 PM Pacific, on records request P019038-111426. Work cell number omitted.

“AFTER A CONVERSATION, WE’LL SEE WHAT RECORDS ARE NEEDED” IS NOT HOW THE LAW WORKS.

Washington’s Public Records Act says agencies have to respond to a records request in writing within five business days by providing the records, acknowledging it with a time estimate, asking for clarification, or denying it, and a phone call isn’t one of the options.

The laws are here: RCW 42.56.080 and RCW 42.56.520.

I wrote back the same evening, declined the call, cited that law, and asked the county to process the request in writing through the Public Records Center.

My reply to James Worlton, Nov. 20, 2026, 5:22 PM Pacific, on records request P019038-111426.

I intend to follow up on this, in writing, until the county answers that request the way the statute requires.

Resolution 2025-083, Attachment A. Pacific County public records request P019038-111426.

The interlocal agreement reads like a chore chart on the fridge. The Director does the estimates. The Administrative Board approves a preliminary budget at a public meeting before August 1. The Director sends it to the County. Great chart. The 911 page still isn’t on the fridge.

So what happens when the director is out? I read the agreement twice looking for an “acting director” clause. Nada. Not a footnote. Not a sticky note. Not even a doodle in the margin. State law did think of it, though. If the official is out, the person in charge of the office for the time being has to do the budget estimates. That’s in RCW 36.40.030.

For the folks in the back:

WHEN THE DIRECTOR IS OUT, THE BUDGET ESTIMATES ARE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF WHOEVER IS IN CHARGE OF PACCOM FOR THE TIME BEING.

So who’s in charge for the time being? Article 2 says PACCOM is a county department supervised by the Board of County Commissioners and the PACCOM Administrative Board. The county’s org chart hangs PACCOM under the commissioners and the County Administrative Officer. And who signed the director’s leave letter? The County Administrative Officer. I’m not a lawyer. I’m just a gal who can read an org chart and a signature line.

Bonus fun fact from the same law: an official who turns in budget estimates late can get docked $50 a day, maxing out at $250 a year. Two hundred fifty bucks! That won’t fill my truck twice. I’m sure everybody’s shaking in their boots.

RCW 36.40.030, Forms of estimates, Penalty for delay, from the Washington State Legislature website (app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=36.40.030). Captured Nov. 20, 2026. Yellow highlight added.

So, in my outdoor voice:

Hey Paul, how about you get the PACCOM budget done before you put out a preliminary? That’s what we pay you to do, pal! You’ve got a mess over there, so maybe get right on that so we all have numbers before the hearing. That hearing is Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM. Bring snacks. It could be a long one.

In fairness, I read the dates. The PACCOM approval deadline was August 1. The county’s prelim file was created Oct. 4. The director didn’t go on leave until Oct. 9, so he was on the job for both. But his leave letter says, “While on PAL, you are expected to remain available to work during regular business hours, if requested.” So he’s available. If requested. Has anybody requested? I’ll just leave that right here on the counter.

Pacific County paid administrative leave letter to PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert, dated Oct. 9, 2026, signed by County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger. Address redacted as released.

My opinion, and it’s just my opinion: with the mess going on at PACCOM, it’s time to take it away from Paul’s side of the house and give it back to the Sheriff’s Office. The 2023 org chart had PACCOM under the Sheriff. The 2024 chart moved it to the commissioners’ row. That’s like moving the smoke detector to the garage and wondering why nobody hears it.

His job description also assigns him Risk Management. In 2022, only 5 percent of his pay came from the risk fund. The new budget charges 20 percent, and nothing they sent shows why. That same fund also budgets a full-time Risk Manager, and nobody’s in that job. The job description they sent still has crossed-out edits and no signature.

County jobs often come with a lot of benefits, sometimes even a payment if you turn down the health insurance. None of what they sent shows what his look like.

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July 2025 County Administrative Officer job description, Risk Management duties. Pacific County records request P019039-111426.

WE ARE STILL WAITING ON ANSWERS ABOUT THE INCONSISTENCIES BETWEEN THE BUDGET AND PAUL’S ACTUAL CONTRACT. I HAVE CLARIFYING RECORDS REQUESTS IN RIGHT NOW: P019074-112026.

I’ve also heard that in this county, money paid in lieu of health insurance can go into an employee’s VEBA health account and not show up on the pay stub at all. I can’t confirm that yet, which is exactly why I’m asking for the records.

I THINK WE’RE GOING TO HAVE TO START LOOKING AT ACTUAL PAYCHECK STUBS AND BENEFIT PACKAGES, AND SEE IF THE BENEFITS SHOW UP ON THOSE PAYCHECK STUBS.

THE 911 BILL THAT DOUBLED

Cities and fire districts have budgets too. Member fees, listed as “Local Support Payments,” went from $275,084.74 in 2025 to $506,606.00 in 2026. Raymond went from $53,659.23 to $104,124. Fire District #1 went from $49,052.73 to $85,972. South Bend went from $33,328.11 to $70,335.

Page 4 of the adopted FY2026 PACCOM budget, posted at co.pacific.wa.us/budget/2026/paccom.pdf. Some rows trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

If my power bill did that, I’d be standing at the PUD counter in my slippers. Who sent Raymond a 911 bill that almost doubled, and did anybody pass it along before the cities locked in their own budgets?

WHO’S GETTING 911 FOR FREE?

The adopted FY2026 fee table bills the cities, fire departments, fire districts, North Pacific County EMS, Public Works, the Shoalwater Tribe and others. Willapa Harbor Hospital and Raymond Federal Bank go blank for 2026. The Sheriff’s Office and Pacific County Emergency Management are member agencies with no Local Support Payment lines. The county’s share may be the General Fund transfer, which is blank for 2026 and 2027 on page 21 of the prelim. I don’t have a ledger showing who actually paid. So I’m asking: who’s getting 911 for free?

Article 10.D of the agreement says members who don’t pay can be charged interest, and it even mentions loss of services. I’m a simple woman with a truck. If I don’t pay for the Sirius satellite service in that truck, they turn it off. Click. Bye bye, classic country. So what’s the next step here? Is 911 running on a free trial that never ends? It seems that the county cannot manage PACCOM properly.

LIGHTNING ROUND

Risk Management is still on the org chart. Wonderful. Can it manage this?

Article 9 says a funding formula change has to be voted on before July 1 and doesn’t kick in until the next January 1. Member fees nearly doubled. I’m just over here doing math on a napkin at the Dairy Queen.

Article 15 says the Administrative Board can amend the agreement by majority vote at a meeting with five members present, after members get a copy and a chance to comment. So handing 911 back to the Sheriff takes five people and a heads-up. That’s less paperwork than renewing my truck tabs.

The Sheriff is elected, and county officers serve four-year terms. The County Administrative Officer answers to the commissioners. Only one of those jobs comes with a ballot. Guess which one.

ABOUT TO DO THE NAUGHTY

I filed P018993-110826 on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, for the FY2027 preliminary budget. State law gives the county five business days for an initial response. I got an automatic “we received it” note. No timeframe. By Friday, Nov. 13, still nothing, so I sent a gentle little email pointing out that the automatic confirmation was all I had. That afternoon, poof! The budget showed up in the portal. I call a close call like that “about to do the naughty.” I’ve got more requests over there right now, including four from Nov. 14 whose five business days ran through Friday, Nov. 20. They got their letters Friday. Two came back fulfilled. The county estimates the insurance request will be done by Dec. 11, and it will start the PACCOM agreement and funding request by then. I’ve also got P019074-112026 and P019075-112126 in now, for the pay study, the fund split, and the pay stubs and VEBA records.

On one of those Nov. 14 requests, P019038, when I asked follow-up questions, James Worlton suggested a phone call with Paul first: after a conversation, we’ll see what records are needed. That’s not how the state Public Records Act works, so I filed a formal dispute today, Nov. 21, asking for a review. That’s about to do the naughty at the state-law level.

Here’s an idea: how about we put some money into our Records Center? They obviously need the help, and I believe they’ve been asking for it.

COMING SOON TO A RECORDS PORTAL NEAR YOU

Coming up next, I’ll dig into that $800,000 transfer and the County Administrative Officer’s pay and fund split. Records are still coming in, and I’ve got follow-up questions pending with the county. When they invited me to take those questions by direct email, I asked to keep the communication in the Public Records Center so the paper trail stays public, and I posted my follow-up there. If you’d like the records, you can find them or request them through the Pacific County Public Records Center under P019038-111426, P019039-111426, and P019074-112026, a follow-up I filed Friday, Nov. 20, for the salary schedules, the pay study, and the records behind the fund split.

The jail. The 2025 org chart moved Jail Services onto that same commissioners’ row, a year after PACCOM. Apparently they’re running that too.

Plenty of attorneys are involved in this. I also have records requests in with the Washington Counties Risk Pool, and I’ve had several phone conversations with them. I’ll keep everyone posted. PERC still has more records to send regarding communications. Stay tuned, Pacific County!

Dawnya Davis, The Seagull Sentinel

Sources

- Public Employment Relations Commission cases 145706-U-26, 145734-U-26 and 145748-U-26, including PERC’s Nov. 10, 2026 letters, and WAC 391-45-110.

- Pacific County / PACCOM letter dated Sept. 16, 2026, from Director Eric Cowsert, removing the shift leader assignment, filed as an attachment to PERC case 145706-U-26.

- Pacific County paid administrative leave letter to PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert, dated Oct. 9, 2026.

- My Nov. 18, 2026 request for comment to a Teamsters Local 252 representative. No response by the deadline.

- My Nov. 13, 2026 email to Commissioner Dave Tobin, copied to County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger and Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett. Amanda Bennett and Commissioner Tobin replied.

- Pacific County records request P018993-110826, FY2027 Preliminary Budget, 348 pages. No Fund 160 or Fund 161 pages. Pages 21 and 53 cited.

- Adopted FY2026 PACCOM budget, co.pacific.wa.us/budget/2026/paccom.pdf, Fund 160 local support fee table.

- PACCOM Interlocal Agreement, approved by the Administrative Board Dec. 8, 2023, and confirmed by the Board of County Commissioners March 12, 2024. Articles 2, 8, 9, 10 and 15.

- Pacific County government organization charts, 2023 through 2026.

- Pacific County records request P019038-111426, Resolution 2025-083 and the December 23, 2025 hearing notice, released Nov. 20, 2026, and the county’s response on the $800,000 Other Transfers Out.

- My November 20, 2026 email exchange with James Worlton, Senior Public Records Coordinator, regarding P019038-111426, posted to the Public Records Center the same day.

- Pacific County records request P019039-111426, released Nov. 20, 2026: the July 2025 County Administrative Officer position description, the February 22, 2022 Special Employment Agreement, Amendment No. 2025-06-24, the March 2022 Change in Status form, and the July 13, 2026 workshop notes.

- Pacific County records request P019074-112026, filed Nov. 20, 2026, for salary schedules, the pay study, and fund-split records.

- Pacific County records request P019075-112126, filed Nov. 21, 2026, for pay stubs, benefit records, and VEBA or insurance opt-out payments.

- Petition for review of the closure of P019038-111426, filed Nov. 21, 2026, in the Public Records Center.

- Pacific County records requests P019036-111426 and P019037-111426, Nov. 20, 2026 letters; the county estimates the insurance request will be done by Dec. 11, and will start the PACCOM request by then.

- Email from Senior Public Records Coordinator James Worlton to Dawnya Davis, Nov. 20, 2026, 5:00 PM Pacific, on records request P019038-111426.

- Email from Dawnya Davis to James Worlton, Nov. 20, 2026, 5:22 PM Pacific, on records request P019038-111426.

- RCW 36.40.030, RCW 36.16.020, RCW 42.56.080 and RCW 42.56.520, at app.leg.wa.gov.

This is a free post for Everyone. Comments are open.

SATIRE DISCLAIMER

This is a satire-ish article. It’s satire and opinion. The jokes are jokes, the exaggerations are exaggerations, and the questions are just me asking. None of it is a statement of fact or an accusation of wrongdoing, and nobody in this article is accused of a crime.

The facts and numbers come from the public records listed in the sources above, and the screenshots are right there so you can check my homework. If I got something wrong, send me the document and I’ll fix it fast.

The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name on my Washington business license. I’m a proud member of the Society of Professional Journalists, and I follow the SPJ Code of Ethics.