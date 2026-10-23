How a horse girl ended up reading government emails for entertainment?

By Dawnya Davis

"Camerado, this is no book,

Who touches this touches a man."

Walt Whitman

PS. (You can listen instead of reading by pressing the play button in upper right-hand corner.)

I have absolutely no idea how I became a woman who gets excited when the government sends her an email.

It's embarrassing, really.

Some women my age enjoy wine tastings, gardening or a nice afternoon at the spa.

I get a notification that the City of Raymond has uploaded another batch of public records and suddenly my entire evening has been rearranged.

God help whoever is sitting next to me when I find something interesting.

Apparently, I now have hobbies that require document numbers.

I've had a rather unusual collection of careers. I've worked with horses, trained fighters, assisted in surgery, managed a nightclub full of hooligans, traveled the world for video games and built a dog grooming business.

At one point, I was internationally known. No, not notorious! Settle down turbo..

And somehow, reading government emails has become one of the more entertaining chapters of my life.

My parents would be so proud.

Actually, my mother worked in dispatch and law offices, my father jumped out of airplanes for the Army, and my grandmother was president of the League of Women Voters.

This may be hereditary.

I should probably have my daughters tested.

Before anybody gets too excited, I'm not running for office. I'm not starting a political party. I don't have a secret agenda, a wealthy benefactor or a basement full of campaign signs.

I have dogs. They are handful enough.

And a business that occasionally requires me to remove things from their rear ends that I'd rather not discuss over dinner.

I'm hardly in a position to develop an inflated sense of importance.

But I've chosen to write about people in this community, and I think it's only fair that you know something about the woman doing the writing.

I also have a very real concern about the future of this Peninsula.

The young people I'm teaching to groom dogs today may become business owners themselves. Our retirees deserve stability. Our families deserve communities where people can work, invest and build something without wondering what the next political spectacle is going to cost them.

And after reading some of the records I've received, I'm beginning to think we need a cleanup crew, an industrial pressure washer and a dumpster large enough to require its own zoning permit.

Someone recently asked why I'm so interested in Raymond when I don't even live there.

Well, for several years I've been considering opening another business there.

Raymond WAS on my map.

After my experiences examining city records and leadership decisions, I've taken it off.

I don't need to live in Raymond to have an interest in its future. I was considering investing money there, employing people there and helping the next generation build businesses there.

That's a pretty good reason to pay attention.

Besides, I've spent most of my life asking questions that other people would apparently prefer I didn't ask.

And believe it or not, this entire ridiculous adventure may have started with a perfume bottle.

A godforsaken perfume bottle.

As a freshman in high school, I was handpicked for an advanced expository writing class taught by our principal.

At six in the morning. yes…6am

Which seems like an unnecessarily aggressive way to educate a fourteen year old.

Our first assignment came from a jar.

The seniors drew politicians, government decisions and controversial issues.

I drew perfume. Of course I did.

I was a horse kid who smelled like horseshit and fly spray, and apparently the universe thought I needed a more feminine appreciation for fragrance.

The assignment was to purchase a perfume and write a heartfelt letter to the manufacturer praising everything from the packaging to the emotional experience of wearing it.

I hated perfume. I hated malls.

And I wasn't about to write a love letter to something that smelled like an expensive headache.

So I recruited my friends and dragged them through the mall until I found Sunflowers by Elizabeth Arden.

I bought it, studied the bottle, wrote the letter and mailed it.

I still think I got robbed.

The seniors got to investigate politicians.

I got to investigate whether a perfume bottle made me feel like a blooming flower.

Remember that jar. We'll come back to it.

A Family of Strong Personalities

I was born in Vancouver, Washington, but the Long Beach Peninsula has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. My dad had a cabin here, and we spent our summers on the Peninsula.

My dad, Mike, or MJ as most people called him, was quite a character.

He served in the 101st Airborne, worked with the Department of Defense and National Science Foundation, traveled to Antarctica, rode bulls, competed in show jumping, held a Federal Firearms License and taught firearms safety at the English Pit in Vancouver.

101 Airborne Screaming eagle.

He apparently considered having one career a personal failure.

My dad serving in Antarctica. 20 years of service. Norad, and Russian dew line.

Dad knew how to break his bones properly

My mother, Pamela, wasn't much different.

She worked in dispatch, was a paralegal at my uncle's law firm in Vancouver, taught martial arts and became a world class dog trainer with so many titles and accomplishments that I wouldn't even know where to begin listing them.

She also earned her third degree black belt in Taekwondo.

My ninja mother. I’m deceased if she reads this and sees her photo..

Between the two of them, I never really stood a chance at becoming normal.

I followed my mother's interest in martial arts, eventually training in Okinawan martial arts, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

That led me to the Hit Squad gym, where I met my boxing coach, Hacksaw, and the Heymaker, who would become my long term partner.

Charles “Hacksaw” My boxing coach and lifelong friend

We shared many wonderful years together and eventually parted ways amicably. He remains someone I respect, and the circumstances of our separation are personal for him, so I'll leave them where they belong.

Martial arts taught me discipline, patience and emotional control.

It also taught me that losing your temper during a fight is an excellent way to lose the fight.

And life taught me something else.

Some people make a lifetime out of being the victim, while others take what life has handed them and turn it into wisdom.

The difference isn't always what happened to them. It's what they chose to become afterward.

Most of the men in my family served in the military. My older brother even spent time with Homeland Security.

I was the youngest and the only daughter in a house full of animals, strong personalities and people who weren't shy about sharing their opinions.

My parents taught me loyalty, compassion and independence.

Nobody got around to teaching me when to shut up.

A regrettable oversight.

My First Political Education

My grandmother was president of the League of Women Voters and involved in Toastmistresses.

At eighteen, I became a deputy voter registrar.

At nineteen, I was running a state Senate campaign in the Midwest for Kristi Vetri, a former mayor, pageant queen and remarkably accomplished woman.

She was intelligent, educated and patient.

Which was fortunate, because I was nineteen and thought I was considerably smarter than I actually was.

At one point, a ridiculous allegation circulated about Kristi supposedly hiding a Mercedes in her basement during a bankruptcy dispute.

We spent an unreasonable amount of time wondering how she was expected to get the car out.

A crane? Secret tunnel? Underground dealership?

Then we discovered her opponent wore a toupee. I thought we'd struck political gold.

Get it in the newspaper!

Kristi looked at me and said, "We don't do that to people. We don't embarrass someone to gain votes."

Well, there went my brilliant campaign strategy.

She taught me that political disagreement didn't require cruelty.

I'm still working on the compassion part. The toupee lesson stuck. People embarrass themselves, I don’t need to help them along.

Twenty Hooligans and a Liquor License

At twenty one, I managed a bar and one of the largest nightclubs in the area.

Twenty employees. Actually, twenty hooligans.

Some were wonderful. Others made me wonder whether employment applications should require a letter from a responsible adult.

I managed staffing, finances, customers and the occasional individual who believed being refused another drink was a constitutional violation.

I also discovered that people can look you directly in the eye and deny doing something you personally watched them do.

A surprisingly transferable skill.

Running the DJ booth because I was responsible for every position.

While managing the nightclub, I was helping a friend who was a private attorney. She was buried in work, and I began helping organize court documents.

Nights were for drunk people. Days were for case files.

I learned how to follow a paper trail and how much you could discover by reading the entire document.

We're still friends. These days she tells me about her cases in New Orleans, and I tell her about the adventures of Pacific County.

I'm reasonably certain we each believe the other has the more ridiculous story.

That's where my interest in legal records began.

Writing about them came much later.

Some people collect stamps. I collect contradictions.

Horses, Surgery and Key West

Horses were a huge part of my life. I competed for decades, coached equestrian students and eventually went into veterinary medicine.

Myself piloting my amazing horse Cruzado...

I learned from some wonderful veterinarians, beginning with Dr. Annie Logan, along with Dr. G and Dr. Ott at University, who patiently endured my approximately four million questions.

In the Midwest, I became the lead surgical veterinary technician for Dr. Harvey, who had a pacemaker. Before our early morning surgeries, I'd occasionally make him raise both arms above his head to make sure he wasn't having a stroke.

He wanted to operate. I wanted to make sure the surgeon was operational.

My personal assistant.

Later, I moved to Key West, where I worked at a veterinary hospital and helped care for the Key West Police Department's mounted division horses.

I'll never forget watching my first mounted riot control operation during spring break. I'd spent my life around horses, but watching those animals stand perfectly still with people screaming and things flying around them was incredible.

Most horses I've known could have a nervous breakdown over a suspicious leaf.

These horses didn't budge.

I also worked for Dr. Cynthia Sandhausen, an extraordinary veterinarian and one of the most gracious employers I've ever known. We're still in contact today.

Key West FL with my girls

When my dad called to tell me he had brain cancer, Cynthia supported my decision to return home without hesitation.

She even helped me pack.

Within thirty days, I was back in Washington.

My dad had spent my entire life being there for me. Now it was my turn.

Some parts of life don't need a joke. That was one of them.

And Then I Became Pickles……

Barkleys Arena in Hamburg Germany for world championships

Somewhere along the way, I got thrown into the gaming industry.

I spent about fifteen years working in gaming engineering, managing international gaming communities, founding the No Dip League in Clash of Clans, working with Supercell and appearing in the Amazon documentary Legends of Clash.

And apparently, I was also going to learn how to speak publicly to millions of people.

That wasn't exactly on my list of things to accomplish in life.

I went from working with horses and animals to addressing enormous international gaming communities, giving interviews and representing a gaming institution with more than forty million fans.

I figured it out as I went.

There's something ridiculous about communicating with millions of people around the world while sitting at home in Washington, sometimes wearing pajamas, with dogs wandering around in the background.

But I did it.

Luke Whitaker of the Chinook Observer wrote about my involvement in gaming, including my attendance at the first Clash of Clans World Championship in Hamburg, Germany, in 2019 as a consultant.

The article quoted Amazon PR specialist Margaret Reeb describing me as "a pillar among those who play Clash of Clans" and "one of the first to organize tournaments for the game."

And I did all of this under the name Pickles. Raising two daughters, coaching wrestling, and operating a grooming business.

Yes. Pickles.

Nothing says serious international gaming professional quite like being known by the name of something served beside a sandwich.

Gaming introduced me to wonderful people all over the world.

It also introduced me to trolls.

Not your occasional rude commenter. I'm talking about people who spent years digging through my personal life looking for something they could use against me.

Some of these people could have located Amelia Earhart if they'd put that much effort into something useful.

I dealt with that nonsense for more than ten years.

My skin isn't thick anymore. It's Kevlar.

So now when I encountered our local Facebook or internet trolls, I recognized the species immediately.

Smaller habitat. Same behavior.

At least the international ones occasionally had interesting accents.

And having spent years dealing with international trolls, personal attacks and creative interpretations of the truth, I've developed a pretty good understanding of how narratives take shape.

That experience has been particularly useful when examining the Pacific County sheriff's race.

This is a small county. The friendships, family connections and longstanding loyalties between certain voices in local media and previous administrations are hardly the world's best kept secrets.

I believe those dynamics have made an already difficult job considerably harder for the current administration. We've watched the controversy travel from local conversations all the way to television news coverage.

And through it all, Sheriff Daniel Garcia has continued doing his job.

I know what it feels like when criticism becomes personal and the metaphorical bullets start flying.

It takes a certain amount of Kevlar to stand your ground through that kind of scrutiny.

And I admire the resilience it takes to do so.

I'm Not Perfect. Ask Anyone. Life has thrown me plenty of curveballs.

I didn't catch all of them.

My daughter Cheyenne's father died when she was four. That was rough!!

Years later, I married a friend who served in the Army, and we had Violet together. He later deployed to Afghanistan, and the experiences of war changed him in ways that affected our dynamics.

I don't blame him for that.

War takes things from people that nobody hands back.

We remained friends and coparented beautifully, but much of the day-to-day responsibility for raising our daughters fell to me.

Being an Army wife was its own education.

Between military housing, family readiness groups and the occasional telephone call you were afraid to answer, I learned more about gossip, rumors and human behavior than I ever expected.

Some people could organize an entire scandal before breakfast but couldn't organize a bake sale with three weeks' notice.

I've made mistakes, trusted the wrong people, lost people I loved and made decisions I'd handle differently today.

I'm not interested in pretending otherwise.

I'm also not interested in defining my life by the things that went wrong.

I've lived a lot. I've lost a lot. And I still have plenty left to do.

Teaching, Daughters and Dog Hair

I've spent a fair amount of my life teaching people things.

In the Midwest, I coached an equestrian team and a hippology team. For anyone unfamiliar with hippology, it's the academic study of horses, including anatomy, nutrition, management and just about everything else you can possibly learn about an animal that weighs a thousand pounds and occasionally decides a plastic grocery bag is going to kill it.

I also taught a class at Grays Harbor Community College and coached wrestling at Ilwaco High School.

I also teach my trade to budding groomers.

Sometimes students listened.

Sometimes the horses listened better.

I coached alongside the Heymaker and was also his coach when he won two national championships in Las Vegas in Greco Roman and freestyle wrestling which earned us a spot on team USA veterans. I was in his corner when we traveled to Finland to compete for a world championship.

Not bad for a horse girl who started out smelling like fly spray.

My daughters, Cheyenne and Violet, have grown into wonderful women.

Cheyenne manages a Japanese restaurant and studied family therapy.

Violet graduated from Montana State University with a degree in psychology.

Both developed an interest in understanding human behavior. ODD!

I can't imagine why.

After my dad passed away, I was ready to leave veterinary medicine behind, although I certainly wasn't ready to leave animals.

A dear friend offered to teach me dog grooming.

I learned an entirely new trade and opened The Grooming Garage in Ocean Park.

It wasn't some grand business plan. I wanted to build something meaningful, support my family and continue working with animals.

Today I love our business, our employees, our clients and the dogs entrusted to us.

We've proudly supported charities, hosted educational events and built relationships that extend far beyond grooming appointments.

People come in for a dog haircut and end up telling me their entire life story.

And somehow I keep getting involved in situations that have absolutely nothing to do with grooming.

I swear I could be clipping a dog's toenails and somehow end up discussing a county budget.

The dog usually has the most reasonable opinion in the room.

The Accident, the Paperwork and the Newspaper

In 2023, I was seriously injured in a car accident.

While recovering, I entrusted my business to someone recommended by people I respected. I no longer do for the record trust or respect these individuals.

That arrangement eventually became a difficult dispute.

I was injured, trying to protect my livelihood and employees, and dealing with allegations I strongly disputed.

Then the situation appeared in the local newspaper.

To my knowledge, none of my staff or the people who witnessed the events at issue were interviewed.

I believed the article relied heavily on accounts from people involved in the dispute or closely connected to it.

I challenged the reporting with the media group because I believed it contained serious inaccuracies and lacked important perspectives. It was simply poorly done, with a political agenda at my expense.

The article was eventually removed. By a VP.

I can't speak for the publisher's reasoning, but I can speak to what it felt like to have my business and reputation discussed publicly while I believed important evidence was being overlooked.

I also sought assistance through the prosecutor's office regarding my concerns about what had happened to my business.

I didn't receive the response I'd hoped for. So, I started learning. Something EVERYONE can do.

I elevated the matter to the state level, including the Attorney General's Office and the Office of Administrative Hearings.

And I built my own case.

Every document. Every piece of correspondence. Every video. Every witness statement. Every exhibit.

I even had attorneys advising me not to take it on alone.

And I understood why. I was navigating a legal process without formal legal training, facing people who were considerably more familiar with the system than I was.

But there was one little problem.

I knew what I had.

I had the evidence. I had the documentation, and I had video footage. I knew wholeheartedly that the truth was on my side.

So I did it anyway.

I studied the procedures, organized my exhibits, prepared my arguments and represented myself.

And I prevailed. Oh, did I prevail.

This wasn't some technicality I managed to squeeze through or a lucky break that fell into my lap.

I had done the work, presented my evidence and achieved an outcome I was enormously proud of.

I'm not going to pretend I was modest about it.

I wasn't.

In fact, I experienced such an extraordinary amount of secondhand embarrassment for the opposing side that I briefly considered sending a sympathy card.

I didn't have a law degree.

I didn't have a legal team standing beside me.

I had a printer, a stubborn streak and an increasingly intimate relationship with exhibit numbers.

And apparently, that was enough.

I learned something important through that experience.

You don't have to be the biggest person in the room. You don't have to have the most impressive title. And you certainly don't have to accept someone else's version of events simply because they deliver it with confidence.

You do, however, need to know what you're talking about.

And if you're going to challenge something, you'd better be prepared to do the work.

That experience didn't make me an attorney.

It made me a much more dangerous person to send an incomplete explanation to.

Why the Prosecutor's Race Matters to Me

That experience also taught me something I hadn't fully appreciated before.

The prosecutors we elect matter. Immensely.

During a meeting at the Attorney General's Office, we discussed evidence gathered by the sheriff's office and the charges that had been proposed by detective Acdal.

I remember the surprise expressed about why our local prosecutor's office hadn't taken action.

I had been asking myself that same question.

After everything I'd gone through, I was left with the impression that dealing with a difficult individual who had already been through the local court system wasn't particularly appealing to anyone.

Was that the actual reason? I can't prove it. But I can tell you that the lack of action was enormously frustrating, especially when I believed the evidence deserved serious consideration.

And that's when I began looking at the prosecutor's office differently.

These aren't ceremonial positions. The decisions made in those offices affect real people, their livelihoods, their safety and their faith in the justice system.

Sometimes the person asking for help is exhausted, frightened, financially drained or simply out of options.

They deserve to have their concerns evaluated on the evidence, not on how inconvenient a case might be.

And let me make something perfectly clear.

My interest in Jennifer Zorn has absolutely nothing to do with her being a woman.

It has everything to do with the fact that she's everywhere.

I've seen her at community events, public gatherings and functions all over Pacific County. She's approachable, engaged and, from what I've personally observed, genuinely interested in being present.

I've also learned about her involvement at crime scenes, which frankly surprised me. I hadn't realized how unusual that was in our county.

As for the other candidate, I couldn't pick him out of a lineup.

I've never met him. I don't even know what he looks like.

For all I know, we've stood next to each other at the grocery store.

But that brings me to something I consider paramount.

Showing up matters.

Especially when you're asking the public to trust you with an office that has enormous influence over people's lives.

After my own experience with the justice system, that's something I pay very close attention to.

Why I Started Asking Questions

That experience changed how I read local news.

I began noticing reporting that, in my opinion, sometimes relied too heavily on narrative and speculation without giving readers enough underlying documentation to evaluate the claims themselves.

Having experienced public accusations firsthand, I understood how damaging that could be, and was. Financially, emotionally, mentally, and it completely interrupted my life. I stalled my healing from the accident and created issues with the brain damage recovery.

I love this community.

I don't want to see neighbors divided by rumors, political loyalties or Facebook arguments started by someone who shared a headline without reading the article.

So when something doesn't make sense, I request records.

Emails. Budgets. Text messages. Sworn statements. Investigative documents.

Some answer my questions.

Others hand me fifteen more.

Occasionally I discover that two people have described the same event in ways that don't quite fit together.

That's when I start looking for the third version.

Preferably one with a timestamp.

And every so often, I read something so ridiculous that I have to call a friend and read it aloud. (everyday)

That's usually when an article starts forming.

Red, Blue, Green and Apparently Mahogany

My politics are all over the color chart.

I'm not particularly interested in what color somebody has assigned themselves.

I'd rather meet them, look at their proposals, examine budgets and compare what people say with what the records show.

I've been wrong about people before.

I'm sure I'll manage it again.

There are people in public service who endure enormous criticism and continue showing up because they care about their communities.

I've met them.

I've also encountered situations in local government records that leave me questioning whether personal relationships, political loyalties and longstanding habits sometimes receive more consideration than they should.

I don't care for the good old boy mentality.

I think it's bullshit.

If you're elected to represent people, use your own judgment.

Ask questions. Speak up. Be somebody actually for the people.

And when somebody asks why you made a decision, explain it.

I don't need politicians to agree with me.

I need them to remember who they work for.

The Seagull Sentinel

I never planned on becoming a journalist. I'm a business owner, a mother, a lifelong horse girl and apparently a woman who gets an unreasonable amount of enjoyment out of reading government emails.

I've raised two wonderful daughters, built businesses, lost people I love and somehow ended up with an epileptic Labrador whose medical journal could probably qualify as evidence in a federal investigation.

I've learned to laugh at myself. Lord knows I've provided enough material over the years.

And I certainly don't believe in going out of my way to humiliate politicians.

Most of them don't need my help.

Some are perfectly capable of making complete asses of themselves through sheer arrogance.

Take High Noon No. 3.

I didn't write those emails. I didn't make those decisions. I certainly didn't force anybody to say the things they said.

I just happened to read them. Because the city released them for the public.

If seeing your own words in print makes you uncomfortable, that's not a me problem.

That's a you problem.

The Seagull Sentinel is where my love of writing, research and a healthy appreciation for absolute nonsense have finally found a home.

If I get something wrong, show me the evidence and I'll correct it. That's only fair.

But I'm not going to apologize because somebody's own documented behavior turned out to be funnier than anything I could have invented.

Honestly, half the time I feel like I'm cheating.

The material writes itself.

I'm just the woman unfortunate enough to enjoy reading it.

The Jar

At fourteen, I sat in a classroom full of seniors who had drawn assignments about politicians, government decisions and controversial issues.

I got a perfume bottle.

I thought it was the most ridiculous assignment imaginable.

But there was a lesson in it that I didn't appreciate until much later.

I was being asked to persuade someone with words.

And even at fourteen, I wasn't willing to write something I didn't believe.

I could have grabbed the first bottle off the shelf, invented some nonsense about how it made me feel and finished the assignment.

Instead, I dragged my friends through a mall until I found something I could honestly write about.

I suppose I haven't changed much.

These days, the subjects are a little more complicated than perfume.

The packaging isn't nearly as pretty.

And the people responsible for the contents aren't always delighted when somebody reads the label.

But the principle is the same.

If I'm going to put my name on something, I want to believe what I'm writing. I want to know where the information came from. And if I'm wrong, I want to know that too.

The seniors got their politicians and government controversies.

It took me a few decades, but I finally got mine.

Nobody handed me the assignment this time.

I had to file a public records request.

And somewhere between the missing attachments, the contradictory statements and the occasional explanation that raises more questions than it answers, I realized something.

That fourteen year old girl who refused to write a dishonest love letter to a perfume company is still very much alive.

She's just older, considerably less impressed by fancy packaging and a whole lot better at finding the ingredients.

For the record, I still don't wear perfume.

Can't stand the stuff.

I smell like horseshit, dog shampoo and occasionally a public records request.

And if something stinks, I'm probably going to ask why.

Some habits you never outgrow.

Be a champion not a chump.