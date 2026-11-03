Update, November 3, 2026: Since publication, I have received information that conflicts with the account of how this investigation began. Who started the investigation, and who decided the dispatchers would be placed on leave tied to a criminal investigation, is being looked into further. I will report what the records show.

By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel

Well, Pacific County, what a day.

I’ve got three dispatchers, one criminal investigation, a director who ended up on administrative leave himself, and a city that apparently needed a little encouragement to find records I had already handed it.

And it’s only the first week of November.

If the rest of November continues at this pace, I’m going to need stronger coffee and a second pair of reading glasses.

Let’s start with PACCOM, because this one deserves a lot more attention than it’s been getting.

Three Dispatchers and a Criminal Investigation Nobody Seems Eager to Discuss

On October 13, Pacific County released documents to me concerning three PACCOM dispatchers who had been placed on paid administrative leave.

I decided to wait before publishing them.

Why?

Because I was curious whether any other local news outlet would report what these documents actually said.

I waited and I checked.

As far as I’ve seen, nothing.

Apparently, three emergency dispatchers being placed on administrative leave in connection with a Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation wasn’t quite interesting enough to interrupt the regularly scheduled programming.

Well, I find it interesting.

And I suspect a few taxpayers might, too.

Let’s look at what the documents actually say.

On September 17, 2026, PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert issued administrative leave notices to Jaime Souvenir, Amber Rye, and Jamie Moseley.

All three notices identify the same reason: a criminal investigation being conducted by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

Not a disagreement over office temperature.

Not somebody stealing the good parking spot.

A criminal investigation.

Now, before anybody starts assigning guilt, the notices explicitly state that the leave was administrative, not disciplinary, and did not constitute a presumption of misconduct.

They also confirm that no formal internal affairs investigation had been initiated at that time.

Those distinctions are important.

But so is the fact that three employees from the same emergency communications center received administrative leave notices connected to a criminal investigation on the same day.

Doesn’t anybody want to know why?

Were all three connected to the same incident? Were they witnesses? Were they subjects of the investigation? Were they involved in separate circumstances?

We don’t know.

And that’s precisely why I’m asking.

These are the people who work inside the emergency communications system that our law enforcement officers, firefighters, medical personnel, and residents depend on.

I’m not suggesting any of these employees committed a crime.

But I am suggesting that the circumstances warrant more public curiosity than they’ve received.

And Somehow, Eric Cowsert Became the Main Attraction

For weeks, much of the discussion has centered on PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert and his decision to place these employees on leave.

Cowsert issued the administrative leave notices in connection with the Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation. He signed the notices in his official capacity as director.

The documents do not establish that he independently initiated the leave for personal reasons or that the leave was intended as punishment.

Those are two very different things.

If a director is informed of a criminal investigation involving employees within his agency, taking administrative action to protect the integrity of the workplace and the investigation is hardly an extraordinary concept.

It may be appropriate, depending on the circumstances.

Yet somehow, the person issuing the notices became a bigger topic of conversation than the investigation referenced in all three of them.

That’s an impressive change of subject.

And then there’s this.

Just 22 days after the three dispatchers were placed on leave, Cowsert himself was placed on paid administrative leave amid PERC complaints.

Pacific County’s Oct 9, 2026 paid administrative leave letter to PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert.

Does the timing establish that the two matters are connected? No.

Does it make me want to understand the circumstances surrounding both decisions?

Absolutely.

I have no intention of inventing a connection where the records don’t establish one. But I also have no intention of pretending the timeline isn’t worth examining.

And perhaps somebody could explain why the public discussion has been so enthusiastic about the director’s administrative leave while remaining comparatively quiet about the criminal investigation involving three employees.

I would genuinely love to hear that explanation.

Two Signatures and One Very Firm No

Now, let’s talk about the delivery of these notices.

Amber Rye and Jamie Moseley signed their September 17 administrative leave memorandums acknowledging receipt.

Amber Rye’s Sept 17 leave notice, signatures blacked out.

Jamie Moseley’s Sept 17 leave notice, signatures blacked out.

Jaime Souvenir declined to sign hers.

Her refusal is documented directly on the memorandum.

Jaime Souvenir’s Sept 17 leave notice. She declined to sign. The director’s and sergeant’s signatures are blacked out.

So when it came time to redact signatures for publication, there was one less to worry about.

You can’t redact a signature that never existed.

I have also asked Sergeant Nick Zimmerman, who signed as a witness on Jaime Souvenir’s notice, for comment on how the notices were delivered.

I’m particularly interested in separating what actually happened during those deliveries from the versions that may have circulated afterward.

There’s a reason eyewitness accounts and public records are useful.

They tend to be considerably less creative than the rumor mill.

Three Dispatchers and Some Unanswered Questions

The administrative leave notices also contain confidentiality directives.

The employees were instructed not to discuss the criminal investigation or administrative review with fellow employees, involved parties, witnesses, or the public, subject to specified exceptions for legal counsel, designated union representatives, and medical or psychological professionals.

I understand the dispatchers have legal representation. I have not confirmed the details, and I am not publishing who represents them.

I also have not established whether their attorneys are representing them in connection with any potential criminal allegations.

Retaining an attorney is not evidence of wrongdoing. In a situation involving an investigation and employment consequences, obtaining legal advice is entirely understandable.

Ordinarily, I would reach out directly to the employees for comment.

Under these circumstances, I believe the more appropriate route is through their legal representatives.

And frankly, I have no desire to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation.

But I do intend to keep asking questions.

What prompted the Sheriff’s Office investigation?

Why were three dispatchers placed on leave simultaneously?

Were they all connected to the same circumstances?

Does the investigation involve anything that could affect PACCOM operations or public confidence in emergency communications?

And when the investigation reaches an appropriate stage, what information will be made available to the public?

These aren’t accusations. They’re questions.

And considering how much attention this situation has received, it’s remarkable how few answers we actually have.

Meanwhile, Raymond Has Experienced a Sudden Burst of Recollection

Now, let’s visit Raymond.

Because just when I thought the week had provided enough material, City Hall decided to contribute.

I have two outstanding public records requests with the City of Raymond, #26-185 and #26-204.

Before the city’s November 2 release, I contacted City Attorney Jennifer Robertson and submitted concerns to the Washington Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds.

My Nov 1 email to Raymond City Attorney Jennifer Robertson.

My concerns included delays, records preservation, searches of personal devices, and responsive documents that appeared to be missing.

Then, on November 2, Raymond’s records clerk sent me an apology.

The records clerk’s Nov 2 message.

She explained that she had inadvertently failed to upload certain records because she believed they had already been included in a previous installment.

She also acknowledged something particularly interesting.

That mistaken belief was why she had previously indicated that the records no longer existed on the device.

The records clerk expressly stated that she had not intentionally withheld responsive records.

But there’s one rather substantial problem with the explanation.

I had already provided Raymond with the document I was asking about.

On September 15, 2026, I uploaded “IMG_0787.jpg” into the city’s own public records portal, identifying the record I was seeking.

Raymond’s portal shows I uploaded IMG_0787.jpg on Sept 15 to show the city the exact record I wanted.

My September 15 message to Raymond, sent with the Cowlitz copy attached.

September 15.

The apology arrived November 2.

That’s 48 days.

Forty-eight days during which the city had a document I personally supplied to help identify the missing records.

I’m beginning to think I should have included a treasure map.

Although, in fairness, I thought uploading the actual document was a reasonably effective substitute.

Raymond, I Already Gave You the Answer

But there’s a reason I wanted the original records from Raymond, and it wasn’t because I needed another copy for my collection.

When I examined the version obtained from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, I noticed something unusual.

There appeared to be a hand-drawn line on the image, resembling a mark made using a phone’s editing tools.

That immediately caught my attention.

Was the line part of the original image? Had someone marked up the screenshot before it was preserved? Or had the image been altered somewhere along the way?

I didn’t know.

And rather than make an accusation without evidence, I decided to investigate.

I already had request #26-185 open with Raymond, which I filed on August 27. I wanted the city’s original so I could compare it against the version provided by Cowlitz County and determine whether the image had been altered.

That’s why I uploaded the Cowlitz document to Raymond’s public records portal on September 15. I was showing the city exactly which record I wanted to verify.

Apparently, supplying the evidence and identifying the question still wasn’t enough to prevent a 48-day misunderstanding.

The four files Raymond finally produced were byte for byte identical to records I had previously received from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Not similar. Not approximately the same. Identical, and the matching digital fingerprints confirm it.

Left: Raymond’s Nov 2 production. Right: the same file from Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

And the same unusual line appears in both versions.

A close-up of the pen mark that appears on both copies.

The matching files establish that Raymond and Cowlitz County produced identical copies. They do not establish whether the underlying image was edited before either agency obtained it.

That’s the very question I was trying to answer.

One of those files deserves a closer look. The plain screenshot Raymond sent back is the same file I uploaded to the city myself, so on its own it doesn’t tell me much. But the redacted PDF carries a creation date of April 28, 2025, more than a year before either of my requests. That metadata alone does not establish when the original communication was captured or where the file was stored afterward, but it does tell me that redacted version existed in 2025.

PDF metadata and MD5 fingerprints for both copies.

So let’s review.

I asked Raymond for these records on August 27.

I obtained the image from another law enforcement agency.

I noticed what appeared to be an editing mark on it.

I uploaded the Cowlitz document to Raymond’s public records portal on September 15, identifying exactly what I wanted to examine and verify.

I continued asking about the missing records.

I contacted the city attorney.

I submitted my concerns to the Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds.

And then the city acknowledged that the records had been omitted and released them.

Now, that sequence doesn’t prove anyone intentionally withheld anything.

But it does raise a fairly obvious question.

If I had already provided the city with the document and explained why I wanted the original, why did it take another 48 days and further escalation to identify the omission?

Was my September 15 upload reviewed?

If so, how did the omission go unnoticed?

And if it wasn’t reviewed, what role are requester-supplied documents supposed to play in the city’s records search?

More importantly, where did the original image come from, who created or preserved it, and can Raymond establish whether it accurately represents the original communication?

The records clerk says the omission was an oversight.

That’s her explanation, and I’m reporting it.

But an oversight doesn’t become less worthy of examination simply because somebody apologizes for it.

Especially when Raymond has already paid a $10,000 settlement in a separate public records matter.

You would think that history might encourage a particularly careful approach to handling requests involving these records.

Apparently, we’re still working through the finer points.

And after all that, I still have the same question about the line that started this entire inquiry.

A Few Familiar Names Keep Appearing

There’s another reason I intend to continue reviewing Raymond’s records carefully.

I’m noticing some familiar names and overlapping personalities appearing across different public matters.

Now, this is Pacific County.

Finding people who know one another isn’t exactly a groundbreaking discovery.

And relationships alone don’t establish misconduct.

But when records document interactions, decisions, and timelines involving familiar individuals, those details deserve examination.

I’m interested in what the documents establish, not what somebody would prefer they establish.

The city expects to complete the remaining portion of request #26-185 by November 3, while request #26-204 has a projected completion date of November 16.

I’m also awaiting a response from the Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds.

And yes, I’ll be reading every installment.

Apparently, that’s becoming a fairly productive hobby.

So, Pacific County, What Do We Actually Know?

We know three PACCOM dispatchers were placed on administrative leave on September 17 in connection with a Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation.

We know those notices expressly state that the leave was not disciplinary and did not presume misconduct.

We know Eric Cowsert issued the administrative notices and was himself placed on administrative leave 22 days later amid a separate matter involving PERC complaints.

We know two dispatchers acknowledged receipt by signing their notices, while the third declined.

And we know Raymond acknowledged omitting responsive records after I had already supplied a document identifying what I was seeking and had escalated my concerns to the city attorney and the Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds.

We also know the copies produced by Raymond match the Cowlitz County files, but that comparison alone does not resolve my original question about whether the underlying image was edited.

What we don’t know is just as important.

We don’t know the underlying circumstances of the PACCOM criminal investigation.

We don’t know whether the two PACCOM leave developments are connected.

And we don’t yet have a complete explanation of how Raymond’s records search failed to identify an omission despite my earlier upload.

Those are the questions I intend to keep pursuing.

I hope readers are examining the public records for themselves, paying attention to the dates, and drawing their own conclusions from the records.

Because I certainly am.

And I have to say, between PACCOM and Raymond, the public records are proving far more entertaining than some of the explanations surrounding them.

I’ll leave you with one final thought.

If the records are this interesting, imagine what we might learn when all the questions are finally answered.

Stay tuned, Pacific County.

Dawnya Davis

Seagull Sentinel

Disclaimer

This is an opinion and commentary piece. The facts come from public records and my own reporting. The questions and opinions are my own. Readers are encouraged to review the cited records and draw their own conclusions.

I’m not a lawyer and nothing here is legal advice. Everyone mentioned in this article is presumed innocent. Administrative leave is not, by itself, a finding that anyone did anything wrong, and an open investigation has not reached any findings. The leave notices themselves state that the leave was administrative, not disciplinary. Nobody is accused of a crime here.

The PACCOM leave notices and Eric Cowsert’s leave letter came from my own public records requests to Pacific County. The City of Raymond records came from my public records request #26-185 to the City of Raymond, and the Cowlitz County copy came from my request CCSO-2026-1498. All of these records were legally obtained under the Washington Public Records Act (RCW 42.56). Private contact information and signatures have been redacted or blacked out by me.

Anyone named in this article is welcome to respond or correct the record. If I got something wrong, tell me and show me the record, and I’ll fix it. Material responses and corrections supported by documentation will be fairly reported.

The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name on my Washington State business license, registered under my own name. I am a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and I follow the SPJ Code of Ethics.