By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel

November 8, 2026

Pacific County says its proposed 2027 budget is filed. Residents ought to be able to read it before commissioners adopt it, without needing a scavenger hunt map. An announcement that the budget exists is a little like a restaurant handing you a note saying there is food in the kitchen. Encouraging, but I would still like to see the menu before the bill.

The county’s undated announcement says commissioners conducted a public hearing and filed the draft fiscal year 2027 budget on October 5. It says they intend to adopt the final budget at a December 7 public hearing beginning at 10 a.m. Pacific time, or as soon thereafter as possible.

Pacific County’s announcement of the preliminary FY2027 budget filing and intended December 7 adoption hearing. This is the announcement, not the budget itself.

That leaves time to read proposed spending, compare priorities and ask questions. But residents need the numbers, not just an announcement that the numbers exist. The adoption hearing should not be a surprise party where the guest of honor is our money.

As of the morning of November 8, the county budget page listed fiscal years 2020 through 2026. I did not locate the complete FY2027 preliminary budget in the county site materials checked. That does not establish that no copy exists online anywhere. It does mean the obvious public doorway did not lead me to it. I found the announcement about the budget more easily than the budget.

What the law says, and what it does not

RCW 42.56.030, Washington’s Public Records Act.

In an election year, accountability should include the spending choices that continue after campaign signs come down. That is a community expectation, not a separate election-year legal duty.

RCW 36.40.060 requires newspaper notice and sufficient copies of the detailed and comparative preliminary budget to meet reasonable taxpayer demands. It describes a budget “a copy of which will be furnished any citizen who will call at its office for it.”

The December date is not the problem. RCW 36.40.071 permits a budget hearing on the first Monday in December and adjustment of related budget dates. December 7 fits that alternate hearing date; the December schedule is not itself evidence of a violation.

How residents can get the records

Step 1. Open the county’s Public Records page. Choose the “Public Records Center” link at the bottom.

Step 1: Choose the “Public Records Center” link circled in yellow.

Step 2. At the Public Records Center, choose “Submit a New Request.” Follow the site’s instructions to request existing records, rather than ask general policy questions.

Step 2: Choose “Submit a New Request,” circled in yellow.

Ask for the complete FY2027 preliminary budget filed October 5, including schedules, attachments and detailed comparative pages, plus revisions. Request electronic files or a direct link to the complete records. Save your submission, acknowledgment and request number.

Under RCW 42.56.520, the county must make an initial response within five business days of receiving a records request. That may be records, a specific link, an acknowledgment with a reasonable time estimate, a clarification request or a denial. It is not a five day guarantee of production. Follow up using your request number if the response or promised delivery does not arrive.

I submitted a public records request on November 8. The county portal lists P018993-110826 as assigned and in progress. That status does not mean the budget has been delivered. My longer request also sought the notice and publication proof. I now have a number for my request for the numbers. This is how a budget becomes a math problem before you have even opened it.

My November 8 request, P018993-110826, shown as assigned and in progress.

Here is a shorter version you can copy and paste.

Request text to copy

Under Washington’s Public Records Act, RCW 42.56, please provide an electronic copy of Pacific County’s complete preliminary FY2027 budget filed October 5, 2026, including its schedules, attachments, and any subsequent revisions. A direct link to the complete records is acceptable. Please notify me before incurring any fees.

Reading it is only the first step

A records request is not a budget objection and does not pause adoption. RCW 36.40.070 provides that any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. Check the county’s official hearing notice for the December 7 location and participation instructions before planning to attend.

As community members and taxpayers, we should be able to read the proposed budget, work through the numbers, and ask informed questions before it is adopted. With adoption scheduled for December 7, why isn’t the preliminary budget posted where everyone can review it, and why should residents have to submit public records requests just to see what the county proposes to do with their money?

If you want to understand the county’s proposed spending before adoption, request the preliminary budget, read it, and ask questions. You don’t have to wait for someone else to do it for you.

The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name on my Washington State business license. I am a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. This article includes satire and commentary; the cited public records and factual reporting are presented separately from the jokes.