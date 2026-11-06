By Dawnya Davis | Seagull Sentinel

November 6, 2026

The Pacific County Auditor's Office says it passed an emergency logic and accuracy test of its replacement ballot-counting system. It plans to start rescanning all ballots returned before the test on Monday, Nov. 9.

The public update calls it a rescan, not a hand count. The notices reviewed for this story do not say officials plan to count the ballots by hand on Monday.

The county is still waiting for guidance from the Washington Secretary of State's Office and the state Attorney General's Office about the status of ballots already scanned. Passing the equipment test is not the same as certifying the election's final results. One is about the machine. The other is about the vote. Those are not the same homework assignment.

The replacement server

In a Nov. 4 public notice, County Auditor Nicole Deskins said the county's previously state-certified counting system stopped working in late October after reaching the end of its life. ClearBallot got it running again on what the notice called a "different design server."

The replacement server had not been tested and certified by the state, Deskins wrote, so the office needed an emergency logic and accuracy test. She said the Secretary of State's Office had caught the procedural lapse and had been in the county office for the previous three days, helping ensure the county followed election laws and answering questions. In other words, the backup arrived before the permission slip.

The county scheduled the emergency test for 11 a.m. on Nov. 5 in the Election Room at 300 Memorial Drive in South Bend. A separate notice invited observers and said the test was meant to ensure votes were counted correctly on the replacement server.

A State of Washington logic and accuracy test certification dated Nov. 5 identifies Pacific County and the Nov. 3 general election. The auditor's later update says the office passed the emergency test and received state certification.

The Nov. 4 notice said results released on election night were valid and would remain part of the official results upon certification. The later update says guidance on previously scanned ballots is still pending and announces the Monday rescan. So the county can thank the machine for showing up to class and still be waiting on the adults about what to do with yesterday's homework.

Who is responsible

State law makes the county auditor responsible for preparing, maintaining, and operating voting systems used in the county. The auditor may employ and direct staff to do that work. In Pacific County, Auditor Nicole Deskins runs the office. Those staff report to her.

The auditor is independently elected to supervise elections. The Secretary of State must approve voting systems before they are used and oversees official logic and accuracy testing.

Because Auditor Deskins is a candidate in this election, the Secretary of State's Canvassing Board Handbook says a board member who is a candidate cannot serve and must name an alternate. That rule applies to the canvassing-board seat. It doesn't automatically create a separate day-to-day elections administrator for every conflict. Who is sitting in that seat this year? I emailed the Elections Office on Nov. 4 to ask about observing the emergency test, the batch audit, and the process through canvass. I have not received a response.

Deskins is the appointed sitting auditor. Graves is her opponent in the general election. Both are candidates in this same race. That raises a question about day-to-day oversight, but it doesn't prove the law required a replacement administrator. Who was appointed, since both were candidates, to ensure that this election ran smoothly and legally?

And whose responsibility was it to make sure this equipment was kept up to date and recertified before an election? State law puts the preparation, maintenance, and operation of voting systems on the county auditor. The Secretary of State must approve a system before it is used. The Nov. 4 notice said the previously certified system reached the end of its life in late October and a replacement server was used without first being tested and certified. The Secretary of State's Office caught that lapse. So who was responsible for making sure that did not happen, and why wasn't it caught before Election Day?

Two close races: auditor and sheriff

The public display still showed 41 of 42 precincts reporting Friday afternoon, Nov. 6. The numbers had not changed since the first election-night release: 9,942 ballots counted out of 18,100 registered voters, about 55% turnout. The next update was expected at 8 p.m. Pacific time that night.

In the auditor's race, Dotsi Graves has 4,367 votes (50.40%) to Deskins's 4,261 (49.18%). Write-ins account for 36 votes (0.42%). Graves leads by 106 votes. Both candidates list an Independent Party preference.

Deskins is the sitting auditor whose office administers the election. Graves is her general-election opponent. Yes, both names are on the ballot for the same office that runs the count. No, that is not a plot twist invented for Substack. That is the roster.

In the sheriff's race, Daniel C. Garcia, who lists a Republican Party preference, has 5,081 votes (51.97%). Rich Byrd, who lists an Independent Party preference, has 4,672 votes (47.79%). Write-ins account for 23 votes (0.24%). Garcia leads by 409 votes.

These are unofficial figures from the public display, not certified election results.

The two precincts that do not show public totals

The public precinct display lists all 42 precincts, but two cards show no ordinary vote totals. That can look like two precincts are still to report. The official page says 41 of 42 have reported. The display alone does not prove that two precincts are outstanding or explain why one card looks blank.

The two cards are blank for different reasons.

South Bend 2R shows dashes instead of numbers. The results page says it hides results when too few ballots were cast to protect voter privacy and displays a dash instead. That privacy suppression does not, by itself, prove those ballots are already included in the countywide totals.

Ilwaco 1 Rural shows 0 votes for both candidates, with the percentages blank. The public display does not establish whether this is the precinct still unreported or why the card shows zeros.

These two precincts have been among the county's smallest in prior cycles. The final 2026 primary results for auditor also hide Ilwaco 1 Rural's numbers, which fits a small-precinct privacy pattern. It is not proof of a hidden stack of votes.

In the 2020 presidential election, compiled official precinct results show Ilwaco 1 Rural cast 15 votes: 9 for Donald Trump and 6 for Joe Biden. South Bend 2R cast 12 votes: 11 for Trump and 1 for Biden. Those are historical counts for that contest, not a ceiling on how many ballots could still be outstanding in 2026.

In the 2022 general election, official state results for a statewide judicial race recorded 1 vote in Ilwaco 1 Rural and 6 votes in South Bend 2R. Those are votes in that judicial race, not total precinct turnout. Compiled official precinct data for the 2022 U.S. Senate race and the 2024 presidential race also show no public totals for either precinct, which fits voter-privacy rules for very small precincts.

None of this tells us whether remaining ballots, the Monday rescan, or later updates will move the auditor's 106-vote margin or the sheriff's 409-vote margin. It does mean the blank cards are a poor place to start a conspiracy theory, and an even worse place to declare either race over.

The public display's "41 of 42 precincts reporting" label does not mean only one precinct's ballots remain. Washington votes by mail, so ballots can still arrive from precincts that have already reported. Official state figures show Pacific County finished 2022 with 71.5% turnout. That's a comparison, not an estimate of how many ballots are left in 2026. Monday's rescan could also change totals already reported, though that does not mean they will change. These races are not finished.

What happens next

The Auditor's Office plans to begin rescanning all ballots returned before the emergency test on Monday, Nov. 9. It has not announced a start time or completion deadline, and it has not announced a full hand count.

The office is still waiting for guidance from the Secretary of State and Attorney General about the status of ballots scanned before the emergency test.

The county canvassing board is scheduled to meet Nov. 23, with certification due Nov. 24. The meetings are open to the public. Because the sitting auditor is a candidate, who will sit in that canvassing-board seat is still an open question.

Voters seeking details can contact Pacific County Elections at 360-875-9317 or elections@co.pacific.wa.us.

Sources: Pacific County Auditor's Office, Public Notice, Nov. 4, 2026; observer invitation / party-chair notice, Nov. 4, 2026; auditor's later public update on the passed emergency test and Monday rescan; unofficial results at the county's public results page; official 2022 general election precinct results and county turnout at results.vote.wa.gov; compiled official precinct results from the 2020 presidential election, the 2022 U.S. Senate race, and the 2024 presidential race; final 2026 primary auditor results by precinct; RCW 29A.12.060; RCW 29A.04.216; RCW 29A.12.050; RCW 29A.12.130; WAC 434-335-310; WAC 434-335-330; Washington Secretary of State Canvassing Board Handbook.