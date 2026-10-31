I put in my public records request with the City of Raymond on August 27, 2026. Request #26-185, for those of you keeping score at home.

It is now the end of October. Kids have gone back to school. The leaves have turned. Halloween candy is already on clearance. My request is still not fulfilled.

The last time I heard from the city was October 22. That's over a week of silence, which in Raymond time is roughly a long weekend.

Now to be fair, some of that quiet is on me. I asked the city to hang onto everything and not toss a single page while this gets sorted out. They said okay and that the request is still active. So it's not dead. It's just sitting in a waiting room somewhere reading a 2019 issue of Field and Stream.

The Case of the Disappearing Texts

Here's where it gets fun.

Text messages from Chief Pat Matlock's phone have shown up in public records twice. Once in records Cowlitz County produced. And again in records tied to a separate complaint.

So two other places had them. When my request came due though, Raymond told me those text messages "are no longer available on the device."

I don't know about you but when I lose a text, it doesn't keep popping up in other counties. Those texts are getting around more than I do.

Here's the thing though. Fine, they're not on his phone anymore. Phones die. Phones fall in the bay. But these texts were already requested by someone else back in April 2025. Under state law, once a record is requested, the city can't get rid of it until that request is done. So I honestly don't care where the phone went. I want to know why the city doesn't have a copy of records somebody already asked for.

The city's suggestion was basically, if Cowlitz has them, go ask Cowlitz. Which, sure. I did. That's how I know they exist.

So here's the thing. I asked the City of Raymond for these records, on my own request. Telling me to go ask another person for them, or to go get them from a different agency, is not the city giving me my records. That is not me obtaining them properly, and I want to make that very clear.

Three Asks and Still No Affidavit

So I asked for something simple. A sworn affidavit from Mayor Dee Roberts and Chief Matlock saying, under oath, that they searched their personal phones and accounts for public records.

I asked once. I asked twice. I asked a third time, at which point it started to feel like asking my teenager to unload the dishwasher.

This isn't me making stuff up because I'm bored on a Tuesday. The Washington Supreme Court laid this out in Nissen v. Pierce County back in 2015. If public officials hold back records from a personal phone because they say it's personal, they need to back that up with an affidavit with enough facts to support it.

The city's answer was that they already described the searches they did, and the law doesn't make them create new documents.

Okay. But a description of a search and a sworn statement about a search are two very different things. One is "trust me." The other is "trust me, and if I'm lying there's a consequence." Guess which one the Supreme Court cares about.

About Kayla

Let me get this out of the way. None of this is on Kayla.

Kayla is the records clerk. Kayla is ALSO the city treasurer. That's two full time jobs held by one human being. I have a grooming shop and a newsletter and I can barely remember to eat lunch. I cannot imagine running city finances and digging through thousands of emails at the same time.

I told her that directly, and I meant it.

That's a staffing problem and a City Hall management problem. Not a Kayla problem.

What Happens Next

I already filed a complaint with the city. Now I'm taking it to the Washington State Attorney General's Office. I want them to look at how long this request has taken, the records that seem to exist everywhere except Raymond, and why texts somebody already requested in April 2025 weren't kept.

Let's all keep in mind, like I've written before, Raymond already paid a $10,000 settlement over public records. This is not their first rodeo.

Dear Raymond, how do you feel about your tax money going to private citizens? You're already paying people at City Hall to do these jobs. Then you pay again when it doesn't get done right.

Meanwhile, Over at PACCOM

I've got a few requests going with Pacific County too.

P018855 is about PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert, who is currently on administrative leave. The county just pushed that one back about 14 business days, so we're looking at around November 19 or 20.

P018903 covers his emails. The county first proposed searching three words. Three. I pushed back, and to their credit, they agreed to widen the search to catch every version of those words. See? Asking nicely works. Sometimes.

And then there's P018881. That one asks for Cowsert's emails about employees placed on administrative leave. I asked the county to send what isn't part of the investigation and hold the rest until it closes.

Because yes, there is an open investigation involving three dispatchers. And yes, I know who they are now.

Am I going to name them? Nope. My lips are sealed. I want this investigation to finish without me tripping over it.

But I will say this. There sure are a lot of narratives floating around lately. A whole lot of Struggle Bus posts. And now that I know more, some of those stories make a little more sense. I'm starting to wonder if there's more to this than anybody's saying out loud.

And here's something else worth your time. Take a look at who the people behind these stories are endorsing this election, in Raymond and around the county. From what I've seen, a lot of them are pushing for a different sheriff. Is that just politics? Maybe. But with an open investigation still going, I think the community deserves to know who's backing who. We've had enough of the good old boys club running things around here. Look at the endorsements and ask your own questions.

So please, read carefully over the next few weeks. Ask who's telling the story and if they've got a document to back it up. I'll keep putting the actual records in front of you so you can decide for yourself.

Satire Sunday Is Going to Be Spicy

This Sunday I'm sharing a letter that was sent to Pacific County officials, with copies going to Chief Matlock and a few others. Where did I find it? In the Deleted Items folder of the chief's email. Maybe somebody was cleaning house, maybe it was one click. Either way, trash or not, it's still a public record.

The letter describes "extreme fear" over what happened at Raymond City Hall. I've watched all the footage from both visits. I didn't see anything scary. People who were actually there told me the letter blows it way out of proportion.

So why is somebody working this hard? And how did it end up in the trash?

Don't take my word for it. I'll link the City Hall footage Sunday and you can watch it yourself.

Here's a little preview.

See you Sunday. Bring popcorn.

Dawnya

Seagull Sentinel

Editorial Disclaimer

This is an opinion and commentary piece, with a healthy dose of humor. The jokes are jokes. The facts come from public records and my own reporting, including footage I watched myself and people I talked to who were there. My opinions are my own. If I got something wrong, tell me and show me the record, and I'll fix it.

Legal Disclaimer

I'm not a lawyer and nothing here is legal advice. When I talk about the law, that's my understanding as a citizen and a journalist, not a legal opinion. Everyone mentioned in this article is presumed innocent, and the open PACCOM investigation has not reached any findings. Nobody is accused of a crime here.

All screenshots of City of Raymond records and correspondence came from my public records request #26-185 to the City of Raymond and were legally obtained under the Washington Public Records Act (RCW 42.56). The P018881 screenshot is from my own public records request to Pacific County. The image of City of Raymond check #75565 is a copy that was shared with me. Private phone numbers, email addresses and signatures have been blurred.