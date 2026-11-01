Good evening, Pacific County!

Welcome back to Satire Sunday, where I read public records so you don’t have to, then write about them so you end up reading them anyway.

Bucky, my black Labrador, is handling security tonight. He’s checked the doors, inspected the visitors and confiscated a sandwich.

He’s taking his responsibilities very seriously.

Last time, in Raymond Can’t Find the Texts and PACCOM Can’t Find the Off Switch, I promised we’d discuss a rather interesting letter.

Well, here it is.

A local journalist’s wife sent a formal complaint concerning Detective Cory Nacnac to county officials and three police chiefs.

And somehow, my article from The Seagull Sentinel ended up in it.

I wasn’t involved in the incident being complained about.

I wasn’t at the City Council meeting.

Nobody asked me for a statement.

Yet apparently, I’ve been promoted to Exhibit A.

Nobody called. Nobody sent flowers. I didn’t even get a certificate.

I had no idea writing about government records came with opportunities for advancement.

THE LETTER

The City of Raymond produced the complaint email under my public records request 26-185.

Interestingly, it was recovered from Chief Pat Matlock’s Deleted Items folder.

Raymond public records request 26-185, produced from Chief Matlock’s Deleted Items.

That doesn’t establish wrongdoing. Emails can end up there for perfectly ordinary reasons, and I don’t know who moved it or why.

But given the subject matter, I thought its location was worth noting.

The subject line included “FORMAL COMPLAINT REGARDING OFFICIAL CONDUCT AND IMPROPER RECORD HANDLING” and “DOCUMENTATION OF EXTREME FEAR/TERROR.”

The letter concerns Detective Cory Nacnac of the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. It describes the writer’s fear of him and makes allegations concerning his conduct and the handling of records. It also names two individuals at the Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office.

Before we go any further, I want to make something clear.

I am not going to ridicule somebody for experiencing fear.

Extreme fear and terror are serious emotions. I don’t know what another person genuinely feels, and I’m not going to pretend otherwise.

But respecting someone’s feelings doesn’t mean the factual allegations in a formal complaint are beyond examination.

Those are two separate things.

I can respect one while asking questions about the other.

Especially when my article has somehow become part of the supporting material.

WHO GOT A COPY?

The complaint went to Commissioners Jerry Doyle, David Tobin and Lisa Olsen, County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger and Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett.

Copies also went to Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright, South Bend Police Chief Lucas Stigall and Raymond Police Chief Pat Matlock.

Who got the letter. Sender and addresses blurred past the @.

Three police chiefs.

Three county commissioners.

County administration.

The clerk.

That’s quite a distribution list.

You know who wasn’t included on the email I received?

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency where Detective Nacnac actually works.

Now, perhaps the writer contacted the Sheriff’s Office separately. I don’t have documentation establishing whether that happened.

But it wasn’t on this particular email.

The complaint made its way to three police departments and county officials without including the detective’s own employer.

I’m not suggesting that complaints must follow one particular route.

I’m simply curious about this one.

Even Bucky knows which door to scratch when he wants dinner.

He doesn’t file a grievance with the neighbor’s cat and hope somebody forwards it.

EXHIBIT A IS ME

According to the complaint, the details are “specifically detailed in High Noon in Raymond #3 by Dawyna Davis.”

Page one, paragraph one. My article, by name. The spelling is the letter’s, not mine.

Well, would you look at that.

I’ve been promoted to Exhibit A.

And apparently given a new name.

Dawyna.

Close enough. The vet’s office does the same thing, and I’ve made my peace with it.

But I’m genuinely confused.

I wrote an article about text messages the City of Raymond provided through a public records request.

Next thing I know, my article is appearing in a formal complaint sent to county commissioners and three police chiefs.

Three police departments!

I’ve been trying to get that kind of readership since June.

Apparently, I’ve been approaching publicity all wrong.

I’m not a detective.

I don’t work for the Sheriff’s Office.

I wasn’t involved in the incident being complained about.

I requested records, read them and wrote about them.

Somehow, that earned me a supporting role in somebody else’s complaint.

Am I a witness?

An attachment?

An exhibit with legs?

Should I bring identification?

Does Exhibit A get a chair, or do I have to stand next to the copier?

I have questions.

Bucky has offered to represent me, but his legal experience consists primarily of stealing evidence off the kitchen counter.

The complaint also included a screen recording, so apparently my article came with bonus features.

The end of the email, with a screen recording attached. Personal details blurred.

If somebody could explain how I went from writing about the mayor’s text messages to becoming Exhibit A in a complaint about a sheriff’s detective, I’d appreciate it.

Preferably with a diagram.

And please spell my name correctly.

THE NEWSPAPER COLUMN

A column in a local newspaper, written by its cops and courts freelancer, provides some additional context.

The journalist wrote, “Due to the drama, the video was taken down, and when asked why, my wife stated that she feared for my safety and worried that Matlock would retaliate.”

He also wrote, “Anyone who knows Matlock knows he is a good cop and an even better person.”

From a column in a local newspaper. Highlighting is the reader’s.

I read those statements twice.

In the column, his wife’s reported concern involved possible retaliation by Chief Matlock.

In the formal complaint, the allegations were directed at Detective Nacnac.

And somewhere between those accounts, my article became supporting material.

I’m still trying to understand how those pieces fit together.

If the Matlock reference sounds familiar, a screenshot of a text attributed to him was posted on April 13, 2025, then taken down.

I discussed that in High Noon in Raymond Part Two.

WHAT HIGH NOON #3 ACTUALLY SAID

High Noon in Raymond #3 was published October 8.

It was based on text messages the City of Raymond produced under my public records request 26-204.

Those messages were exchanged between Mayor Dee Roberts and a local journalist.

In one exchange, after the journalist made an allegation about Detective Nacnac, the mayor responded, “Of course he does. Worthless.”

Raymond public records request 26-204. Of course he does. Worthless. A private person’s name is blurred.

On September 9, the day after Cory addressed Raymond City Council, the journalist asked the mayor about speaking at the next council meeting.

His proposed remarks about an unnamed person included “deranged,” “unhinged” and “delusional.”

The mayor responded, “Of course you can. Just get on the agenda.”

I asked Mayor Roberts for comment.

She replied, “I am not comfortable commenting at this time.”

That’s what my article reported.

Text messages.

Produced by the city.

Through a public records request.

I didn’t invent the conversation.

I didn’t write either side of it.

I just read it.

Apparently, that’s where the trouble starts.

ABOUT THAT IMPROPER RECORD HANDLING

The complaint raises concerns about Detective Nacnac’s handling of documents.

It states, “I have significant concerns that this individual is improperly releasing

The records part, straight from the letter. Highlighting mine.

documents.”

And what does the complaint reference?

My article.

Again.

Exhibit A is getting quite a workout.

And there it is. Local blogging. Highlighting mine.

So let’s discuss where my documents came from.

The text messages in High Noon #3 came directly from the City of Raymond under request 26-204.

I filed that request myself.

With my own name.

Spelled correctly, I might add.

And since someone apparently needs clarification about other documents I mentioned, I’m happy to provide it.

I was referring to certified copies of court filings concerning allegations of perjury. They carry the court clerk’s stamp. Certified court filings are public records that anyone can order from the clerk.

That’s it.

That’s the mystery.

No secret handoff in a dark parking lot. No briefcase full of classified documents. Certified court filings.

Apparently, asking for paperwork has become a suspicious activity in Pacific County.

I suppose next time I’ll need a notary, two witnesses and Bucky to supervise the transaction.

And before anyone gets excited, a court filing alleging perjury is not proof that perjury occurred.

I’m identifying the documents I was referring to, not announcing a conviction.

There’s an important difference between discussing certified court filings and claiming that a court has made a finding.

There’s also an important difference between requesting a document and establishing that somebody improperly released it.

One does not automatically prove the other.

For anyone interested in the public records requests behind this series, here they are.

City of Raymond: 26-185 and 26-204.

Pacific County: P017538, P017729, P018845, P018855, P018872, P018881 and P018903.

Cowlitz County: CCSO-2026-1498 and Cowlitz-2026-467.

I’ve also reviewed court records and compared documents against one another.

Washington’s Public Records Act, RCW 42.56, provides a process for requesting government records, subject to applicable exemptions.

That’s the process I used for the agency records.

If someone wants to challenge the origin of a particular document, I’m happy to discuss the actual document and how I obtained it.

But my article being mentioned in a complaint doesn’t establish improper disclosure by a detective.

It establishes that someone mentioned my article in a complaint.

And apparently spelled my name wrong while doing it.

I’m beginning to think the most controversial thing I’ve done during this investigation is ask people for documents.

Which is unfortunate, because I have absolutely no intention of stopping.

The newsroom. Every box is a case file. One case label is blurred on purpose. That one’s a private investigation, not something for this outlet. Anyone who wants to look into how I handle documents is welcome to. I invite it.

WHY DO THE SAME NAMES KEEP APPEARING?

Since we’re discussing my reporting, there’s something else I want to address.

My public records requests involve numerous individuals, public officials, agencies and employees.

They weren’t designed around one person or a select group of people.

I requested records relating to government conduct, correspondence and events connected to the matters I’m investigating.

And as those records arrive, certain names appear more frequently than others.

That’s not something I control.

I don’t decide who emails the mayor.

I don’t decide who communicates with police chiefs.

I don’t decide who gets copied on government correspondence.

And I certainly don’t decide what people write in those messages.

I requested the records.

I didn’t write them.

If some names keep appearing more frequently than others, perhaps the more interesting question is why those names appear so often in the correspondence.

I’m following the documents.

I’m not working from a personal enemies list.

Frankly, I don’t have time for one.

I have a business to run, dogs to groom and a Labrador who believes every meal is approximately forty minutes late.

A VERY CONVENIENT TIME FOR A LETTER

Here’s some additional context.

Court records in Pacific County Superior Court case 25-2-00121-35 show that Detective Nacnac subpoenaed the letter writer and her spouse in a separate legal matter.

That case dates to last year.

I’m not going to decide who’s right in that proceeding.

That’s what the court is for.

But the timing interests me.

A year after a case involving subpoenas issued by the detective, a formal complaint about him arrives in the inboxes of county officials and three police chiefs.

And the complaint names an article I had published only hours earlier.

Does that establish anyone’s motive?

No.

Does it make the timeline worth examining?

I certainly think so.

HOW TO WRITE A COMPLAINT LETTER IN PACIFIC COUNTY

Since formal complaints seem to be developing into a local literary genre, I’ve assembled a short guide.

Step one. Put the subject line in ALL CAPS. Government email reads louder that way.

Step two. Send it to three police chiefs, county commissioners and assorted officials, but leave the detective’s own employer off the email.

Step three. Include somebody else’s article and give the author a surprise promotion to Exhibit A.

Step four. Remember that government correspondence may be subject to disclosure through a public records request.

Even when an email has been moved to Deleted Items.

THE TIMELINE

I’m just going to put the dates next to each other.

You’re all adults.

Mostly.

July 31, 2026. The Prosecutor’s Office issues its “Potential Impeachment Disclosure Final Decision” concerning Chief Matlock.

September 8, 2026. Detective Cory Nacnac speaks to Raymond City Council about the chief and distributes copies of the document. Willapa News recorded the meeting.

September 9, 2026. A local journalist texts Mayor Roberts asking about speaking at the next council meeting. Raymond records request 26-204.

October 8, 2026, evening. High Noon in Raymond #3 publishes.

October 9, 2026, 2:29 a.m. The formal complaint email is sent, specifically naming my article. Raymond records request 26-185.

October 19, 2026. Cory returns to Raymond City Council, reads the “Worthless” text aloud and distributes copies. Willapa News recorded that meeting too.

After October 9. Raymond produces the complaint email under request 26-185.

Those are the dates reflected in the records and accounts I’ve identified.

Readers can examine them and draw their own conclusions.

THE VIDEO AND THE WITNESSES

Here’s something I still can’t quite figure out.

Chief Matlock attended the October 19 Raymond City Council meeting in person, the second meeting where Cory spoke.

So were council members and numerous other people.

There was also a video recording.

Which raises an obvious question.

Wouldn’t Chief Matlock be a potential witness to events that occurred in that room?

And what about the council members and the other people who attended?

I realize this is a revolutionary investigative concept, but perhaps the people who were actually present could help establish what happened.

We have elected officials, a police chief, members of the public and a video recording.

That’s a reasonable starting point.

Then a formal complaint arrives, addressed to numerous officials, including Chief Matlock.

What did he personally observe?

Did anyone ask the council members what they witnessed?

Was the video reviewed?

Was the complaint forwarded to the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, where the detective actually works?

Was any follow-up documented?

I don’t have those answers, and I’m not going to invent them.

But when a formal complaint concerns events that may have been witnessed by a room full of people, asking those people what they saw seems like a sensible idea.

I know.

Groundbreaking.

And somehow, while trying to understand all of this, I’ve become Exhibit A.

I’m still waiting for somebody to explain my role.

Preferably before I have to buy a courtroom outfit.

DO THE MATH

According to Detective Nacnac’s October 19 comments to Raymond City Council, a national news publisher ended a seven-year relationship with a journalist.

That’s what he stated at the meeting.

Whether that occurred is not something my records independently establish.

But here’s what we can examine.

A mayor called a detective “Worthless” in a text message.

A formal complaint about that detective was distributed to county officials and three police chiefs.

The Sheriff’s Office wasn’t on the email I received.

And my article was specifically named.

If you’d like to read the complaint yourself, submit a request through the City of Raymond public records portal for the October 9, 2026 email produced under request 26-185.

Be nice to the clerk.

She has enough going on.

Read the complaint.

Read the text messages.

Watch the council meetings.

Then decide what you think.

There’s enough drama circulating in this county to keep three theater companies employed year-round.

I’d rather hand you records.

Records don’t have a podcast.

AND NOW THERE’S A PODCAST

Speaking of which.

I’ve been told they’re now claiming on a podcast that a group is targeting them.

I’ve only been told, because I haven’t listened to the podcast myself.

I have dogs to groom and records to request.

I’ve also been told I was described as part of some sort of gang setting out to make people’s lives miserable.

I guess my invitation got lost in the mail.

I’m not a cool kid. I get it.

But if somebody would like to invite me to a club, I formally request my name stitched on a bowling shirt.

For now, I’m not part of any group.

I’m a citizen writer, a business owner, a mother and a taxpayer.

A few people have added some choice words to that list, and I’m okay with that.

Screenshot shared with me by a reader. Her words, not mine: being the media, you have to deal with the shit getting chucked back. Agreed. Names and photos blurred.

The last time a journalist messaged me, I’d already contacted the vice president of the publication he writes for regarding how he’d treated me.

That matter had been settled.

Months later, I received another message from him, asked how he obtained my personal information and told him he was no longer welcome in my inbox.

Now we’re apparently back to complaints, podcasts and commentary about my reporting.

I don’t control who appears in public records.

I don’t control how often their names appear.

And I certainly didn’t arrange for somebody to name my article in a formal complaint.

That was their decision.

I’m just the woman who requested the documents and then found herself listed as Exhibit A.

I still haven’t received my certificate.

ABOUT THOSE RESTRAINING ORDERS

A screenshot shared with me included a comment suggesting that restraining orders are my “2nd favorite thing to do. Lol.”

Ma’am.

I don’t collect them like Beanie Babies.

There’s no display case.

I’m not out here trying to complete the set.

First came an emergency hearing, where a judge granted me a temporary protection order.

Then came the full hearing, where the protection order was granted.

A year later, the other party contested it.

There were attorneys, evidence and testimony.

She had the opportunity to challenge the order, and the judge upheld it.

Three court proceedings involving my protection order.

Two judges.

One protection order.

Not three separate orders, as someone might assume from the number of hearings.

Two other individuals also independently obtained protection orders against the same woman.

My proceedings are documented in South Pacific County District Court case CPO23-45.

She later sought a protection order against me in case CPO24-25.

I already had one against her.

I reluctantly agreed to a mutual no-contact order.

That arrangement later expired.

In a related state administrative proceeding, she requested permission to participate.

The judge allowed her involvement but imposed restrictions because of the protection orders that I and my witnesses had obtained against her.

She was not permitted to question witnesses directly. Instead, she was required to submit her questions in writing through the judge.

OAH 07-2025-LI-02491.

This matter arose from circumstances I previously discussed in I BROUGHT MY MICROPHONE.

In a separate matter at another business during the same period, the person involved pleaded guilty to one felony count of identity theft and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Pacific County Superior Court case 23-1-00023-25.

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office also investigated allegations of animal cruelty and other offenses against that same woman.

I wasn’t the one accused. I was the one trying to stand up for the animals.

Detective Acdal recommended charges of Animal Cruelty, Computer Trespass, Theft and Malicious Mischief.

PCSO 23-4684, signed November 13, 2024.

Those were investigative recommendations, not convictions.

The Attorney General’s Office also used that investigation in the state proceeding, which ultimately resulted in my citation being vacated.

L&I W-324-25, OAH 07-2025-LI-02491.

The state case they keep trying to spin?

I won it.

Citation vacated.

The newspaper article about the matter was also removed. The vice president of the media group personally handled the issue, including removal of associated metadata.

So to the commenter who finds protection orders amusing, here’s something worth considering.

I went to court because I believed I needed protection.

Two other people independently obtained protection orders against the same individual.

Those proceedings weren’t entertainment.

They involved real people and real concerns.

Laughing at somebody for seeking legal protection is a choice.

I hope nobody who might need a restraining order sees your comment and feels they’d be publicly ridiculed.

I included the public records numbers for the individual you’re defending. Maybe request them before you speak again.

So congratulations to our commenter, this year’s recipient of the Pacific County Victim Shaming Award.

The trophy is a participation ribbon because the effort was minimal.

Bucky would present it, but he doesn’t fetch for people who throw shade at his mom.

Since she brought it up, that’s my next story.

We’ll be talking about Animal Control budgets and who should be allowed to handle them.

Stay tuned.

BACK TO WHY WE’RE HERE

When you write about people in your community, scrutiny and disagreement come with the territory.

I understand that.

But the people being discussed also have the right to respond, question what has been written and present their own documentation.

This series began because I wanted answers to some very specific questions.

Why did the City of Raymond pay a $10,000 settlement?

Why did police remove a memory card from a private citizen’s trail camera and examine it?

Why did the prosecutor issue a Potential Impeachment Disclosure decision concerning a police chief?

Those were the questions.

I submitted records requests involving numerous individuals and government agencies connected to those matters.

As the records arrived, certain names kept appearing.

Some more often than others.

I didn’t select those names.

I didn’t write the emails.

I didn’t decide who communicated with whom.

And I certainly didn’t arrange to have my article included in somebody else’s formal complaint.

I’m following the records.

If somebody wants to know why a particular name keeps appearing, perhaps they should examine the correspondence that put it there.

For the record, I originally intended to redact identifying information, correct the record and move on.

I wasn’t planning to publicly shame anybody.

You identified yourself.

And here’s one final detail.

In text messages with Mayor Roberts, produced under Raymond public records request 26-204, the local journalist wrote, “We bait people so much and they can’t help themselves.”

Hopefully this community puts a stop to that.

As for me, I’ll continue reading the records.

Apparently, that’s enough to get me promoted to Exhibit A.

See you next Sunday.

Both of my Raymond requests are still open.

So is the stable door.

EDITORIAL DISCLAIMER

This is Satire Sunday, a publication featuring investigative commentary, satire, parody and opinion concerning matters of public interest.

Humor, exaggeration and fictional comedic elements, including Bucky’s supposed opinions, are intended as satire and should not be understood as factual assertions.

Factual reporting is based on public records, court documents, published statements, correspondence and other identified materials. Allegations are attributed to their sources and are not presented as established facts merely because they appear in an official record.

Opinions and interpretations are my own. Readers are encouraged to examine the cited materials and reach their own conclusions.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This article contains satire, opinion and commentary on matters of public interest. Factual reporting is based on public records, court documents and other identified sources. Allegations are not presented as proven facts, and quoted statements do not necessarily reflect my views. Readers are encouraged to review the cited records and draw their own conclusions. Corrections supported by documentation are welcome.

ABOUT THE PUBLISHER

The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name with the Washington State Business Licensing Service, owned by Dawnya Davis.

I am a member of the Society of Professional Journalists and follow the SPJ Code of Ethics.