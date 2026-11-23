Let’s recap the last couple of months, shall we?

By Dawnya Davis | The Seagull Sentinel

HOLY COW, PACIFIC COUNTY!

We’ve had an election, a 348 page budget, an $800,000 budget authorization that apparently went nowhere, labor complaints, administrative leave letters, missing meeting information, and enough public records requests to wallpaper the courthouse.

And then there’s Raymond.

I’ve contacted more city attorneys lately than I ever imagined admitting publicly.

At this point, I deserve a punch card. Ten emails and my next exemption log should be free.

I started out asking a few questions about local government. Somehow, I’ve ended up running what feels like an unpaid correspondence course in Washington’s Public Records Act.

Nobody’s getting a diploma until I see the attachments.

THE PACCOM GUEST LIST

Let’s begin with the October 9 PACCOM Administrative Board meeting.

The draft minutes contain a section labeled “Others Present.”

Among those listed are Shoalwater Bay Police Chief Robin Souvenir and three PACCOM dispatchers who had been placed on paid administrative leave pending a criminal investigation by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

Those dispatchers are Jaime Souvenir, Jamie Moseley, and Amber Rye.

Jaime Souvenir is Chief Souvenir’s wife.

Now, attending a public meeting isn’t automatically a conflict of interest. Nor does the chief’s relationship to one of the dispatchers automatically establish that recusal was legally required.

But I wanted to know whether the board had considered the relationship, what participation was permitted, and whether any conflict of interest policy applied.

The October minutes show Chief Souvenir asking questions about the budget and the tribe’s bill.

They don’t establish what happened at the November meeting.

SUE, NOVEMBER IS ON ITS WAY

On November 21, I emailed PACCOM Administrative Board Chair and Long Beach Mayor Sue Svendsen, City Administrator David Glasson, and Commissioner Jerry Doyle.

It was a request for comment, not a public records request.

I filed one of those for the meeting records the same day.

I wanted to know what happened at the November meeting and whether Chief Souvenir’s participation or possible recusal had been addressed.

Sue responded that same Saturday with the minutes from the last meeting.

The attachment didn’t arrive the first time, so she apologized and sent it again.

When I opened it, it was October 9. I was asking about November 13.

That’s not on Sue. She hadn’t received the November minutes yet herself.

Government paperwork runs on its own calendar, and that calendar is apparently a few weeks behind the rest of us.

Now, before anyone thinks I’m giving Sue a hard time, I actually like her.

She’s a dog person, like me. She’s a horse person, like me. And I’m willing to bet she’s an overworked person, like me.

That’s three things we have in common, which is practically the foundation of a lifelong friendship.

She also took time out of her Saturday to respond, and I genuinely appreciate that.

I let her know I was asking about November, and she got right back to me. She said that as soon as she gets the November meeting minutes, she’ll send them my way.

I appreciate that. Minutes are a start, but my questions about Chief Souvenir’s participation and possible recusal still need answers.

What I was looking for from Sue and the other officials was comment: an explanation, their perspective, something I could include in my reporting beyond what appears in the official paperwork.

I still don’t know what was discussed at the November 13 meeting, or even whether it took place as scheduled. The October minutes list November 13 as the next meeting, but they cannot tell me what happened there.

My public records request for the November records is also still pending.

Meanwhile, the officials have until Wednesday, November 25, at 5 p.m., the day before Thanksgiving, to respond to my request for comment.

Sue is clearly trying, and I appreciate it. November is on its way.

THE WEBSITE THAT THINKS IT’S MAY

While trying to establish what meetings had occurred, I checked PACCOM’s website.

As of November 22, the agendas were posted through June 12.

The minutes?

May 8.

It’s almost December.

That website is so far behind it probably still thinks we’re discussing Memorial Day plans.

I understand that records take time to prepare and approve. Draft minutes aren’t necessarily ready for immediate publication.

But surely there’s a reasonable way to keep the public informed about meetings without making residents reconstruct the calendar like an archaeological expedition.

I’ve requested the records.

Now I wait.

And if the November meeting turns out to have happened, I would very much like to know what was said.

THE 348 PAGE BUDGET

Pacific County’s preliminary FY2027 budget contains 348 pages.

As of November 22, I couldn’t find it on the county’s budget website.

I obtained it through a public records request.

348 pages of public financial information, and apparently I needed to know the secret handshake.

The final budget hearing is scheduled for December 7 at 10 a.m.

I encourage residents to take a look.

Preferably before the hearing, because unless you read at the speed of a malfunctioning wood chipper, 348 pages might take a while.

THE $800,000 QUESTION

Pacific County’s 2025 budget included $800,000 under “Other Transfers Out.”

Eight hundred thousand dollars.

Naturally, I asked what it was intended for.

The county says the amount was purely budgetary. No money was actually transferred, and there were no payments or journal entries documenting a transfer.

So nobody’s missing any cash. I’d just like somebody to explain the authorization.

I requested the supporting records.

Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett told me the agenda materials she located contained the form itself, without additional explanatory documents attached.

She offered to look for more information.

Thank you, Amanda.

Because eight hundred thousand dollars and one form?

I’ve seen a child produce a more detailed business plan for a lemonade stand.

And then came the email.

JAMES, I REQUESTED RECORDS

On November 20, Senior Public Records Coordinator James Worlton suggested that my questions would be more efficiently handled through a conversation with County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger.

Then he wrote:

“If it turns out records are needed after a conversation with him, we can work on that.”

If it turns out records are needed?

James.

I filed a public records request.

The suspense has already been resolved.

I didn’t request a blind date with the County Administrative Officer.

I didn’t ask to discuss the emotional journey of an $800,000 budget entry.

I asked for documents.

A telephone conversation can certainly help clarify a request. But it cannot be required before an otherwise valid public records request is processed.

And I prefer keeping these exchanges in writing.

For some reason, having a written record of my public records requests seems like a pretty good idea.

I declined the proposed detour and filed a petition for review on November 21.

Now, regarding that $800,000...

I CALL DIBS!

Not on actual money. The county says none was transferred.

I’m claiming the imaginary version.

I’ll spend it on staff training, better records systems, and recognizing employees who do excellent work.

Look at that.

I’ve identified a purpose, a destination, and a plan.

Somebody give me a government office.

I’ll even label the folders.

RAYMOND’S GREAT TEXT MESSAGE ADVENTURE

Oh, Raymond.

You didn’t think I forgot about you, did you?

Between Mayor Dee Roberts’ text messages, records involving Police Chief Matlock, and a photograph that was initially described as unavailable, I’ve spent more time corresponding with Raymond officials than I ever intended.

My requests, including numbers 26-185 and 26-204, involved communications and records I believed should be addressed through the city’s public disclosure process.

Some material was initially described as unavailable or no longer on a device.

Then additional records appeared.

On November 1, I contacted City Attorney Jennifer Robertson about production deadlines, exemptions, preservation, and searches of personal devices.

I also contacted the Washington Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds.

On November 2, the city said it had inadvertently failed to upload certain records and released them. The final installment came November 4.

Now, that sequence doesn’t prove anyone intentionally concealed anything. But I’ve never seen a photograph develop such an interesting social life after being reported unavailable.

It practically needed its own welcome home party.

And Mayor Roberts’ text messages?

I’d still like a clear explanation of what was searched, what existed, and why certain communications weren’t initially produced.

I’m not asking anyone to interpret ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics.

I’m asking how the city searched for its records.

Then there was the redaction problem.

Records involving Detective Cory Nacnac included personal information that warranted protection.

The city acknowledged the issue and reopened the production to address redactions and exemption information.

Public disclosure is important, but so is protecting information the law requires agencies to protect.

Raymond also previously settled a lawsuit involving Nacnac and a related document for $10,000.

That settlement does not establish wrongdoing in my current requests.

It does, however, make careful records handling especially important.

At this point, I’ve contacted enough attorneys that I’m considering putting “frequent legal correspondent” on my business cards.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S PRINCIPAL’S OFFICE

Between Raymond’s records problems and Pacific County’s telephone invitation, I’ve become rather familiar with Washington’s government accountability resources.

I contacted the Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds regarding Raymond.

I also contacted the State Auditor’s Citizen Hotline about the county budget questions.

Those contacts do not mean either office has made findings of wrongdoing or opened an investigation.

But they do mean I’ve taken the questions beyond the original agencies.

I can practically hear the school intercom.

“Raymond, please report to the principal’s office. Bring the mayor’s text messages and Chief Matlock’s records.”

“Pacific County, you’re next. Bring the budget explanation.”

“PACCOM, if anyone knows what happened in November, please raise your hand.”

And somebody please tell the principal I am not available for another phone conference.

THE PACCOM LABOR COMPLAINTS

Now let’s talk about PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert.

Here’s the timeline.

September 17: Three PACCOM dispatchers are placed on paid administrative leave pending a Pacific County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation.

September 29, October 5 and October 8: Teamsters Local 252 files three unfair labor practice complaints with the Public Employment Relations Commission over things Cowsert allegedly said and did.

October 9: Cowsert is placed on paid administrative leave. His leave letter cites “multiple notifications” from the Commission about those complaints.

As far as I know, he’s still on leave. That’s going on seven weeks.

For the record, Cowsert is not under criminal investigation.

I’ve reviewed the complaints. These are allegations, not findings.

One concerns a union steward’s shift leader assignment.

Another involves a discussion about the Fraternal Order of Police.

A third concerns statements about casual employee positions during bargaining.

The complaints asked for changes in conduct, notices, and an apology. None of them asked that Cowsert be placed on leave.

From where I sit, these are the kinds of issues a board sits down and talks through with its director. They’re easily resolved through conversation. Generally, they aren’t the kind of thing that puts someone on administrative leave for months.

And two of the three complaints involved dispatchers who were already on paid leave pending that criminal investigation.

I find the entire situation absolutely intriguing. That is my opinion.

Did Eric pee in somebody’s Cheerios? Because it sounds like personal problems to me, not actual personnel problems.

No lawsuits have been filed yet. But there are lawyers involved, and in my opinion, a lawsuit is a pretty safe bet.

And if this ends in some heavy duty lawsuits, guess who pays for it? We do. All because somebody’s Cheerios got peed in.

Shall we just add him to the ever growing list of former employees, right behind Marie Guernsey, the county’s former risk manager?

I also sent five questions to Teamsters Local 252.

No response by my November 20 deadline.

Apparently, my questions have been granted administrative leave too.

THE $33,000 SURPRISE

The October 9 PACCOM draft minutes also discuss agencies being billed for three quarters using older budget figures.

Fire District 1 might owe more than $33,000 in additional contributions.

Might.

It’s not a finalized bill.

But I imagine learning that your contribution could increase by that amount near the end of the year would get your attention.

Commissioner Jerry Doyle asked about checks and balances.

An excellent question.

Perhaps we could start by checking the numbers before everyone gets a surprise.

THE FIFTH AMENDMENT

On November 24, Pacific County has scheduled a hearing on “Supplement/Amendment No. 5 to FY 2026 Budget.”

Five amendments.

At this point, that budget has undergone more alterations than a bridesmaid’s dress ordered online.

The same 10 to 10:30 a.m. window also includes hearings on levy certification and elected officials’ salaries.

The budget.

Property taxes.

Their paychecks.

Thirty minutes.

I’ve spent longer trying to get a fitted sheet back into its original packaging.

ELECTIONS AND A LITTLE CIVILITY

First, the ballot counter. According to the county, its state certified count system met its life expectancy late in October and decided to expire itself.

Cue a replacement server, an emergency test with the Secretary of State’s Office, and quite the debacle that I like to call a dumpster fire.

According to the November 20 unofficial results, Sheriff Daniel Garcia and Commissioner Jerry Doyle were reelected, Jennifer Zorn won the prosecutor’s race, and Dotsi Graves won the auditor’s race.

Congratulations to all four.

And a sincere thank you to everyone who ran, including Rich Byrd and Pattie Gray.

Putting your name on a ballot takes time, effort, and a willingness to be scrutinized by your neighbors.

That deserves acknowledgment regardless of the outcome.

The campaign signs may be coming down, but public accountability doesn’t end on election night.

THE PEOPLE WHO ACTUALLY KEEP THINGS RUNNING

There are good people working in these government offices.

People who answer emails, locate records, assist residents, and keep services functioning while juggling responsibilities the public may never see.

Some are understaffed. Some are overworked. Some are probably one printer malfunction away from moving into the woods.

They deserve better systems, proper training, adequate staffing, and recognition for doing their jobs well.

I appreciate Amanda Bennett offering to keep looking for documents and Sue Svendsen answering on a Saturday. I also appreciate the employees who quietly do excellent work without anybody writing articles about them.

Honest mistakes happen. What bugs me is systems that make straightforward information unnecessarily difficult to obtain.

I’d rather see public money spent preventing problems than watching employees spend hours untangling them afterward.

And if we could occasionally reward the people who get things right, that would be a refreshing change.

TO EVERYONE WHO REACHES OUT

I’ve received messages from residents, government employees, concerned neighbors, and people who simply want someone to take a closer look.

Thank you.

I read your emails, answer your messages, and take your concerns seriously.

I do this because I believe local government belongs to the people who live here.

And I do it without charging people to read my work.

To everyone who has subscribed or donated without being asked, thank you. Your support has been far more generous than I expected.

Some of my outstanding records requests, including requests involving body worn camera footage, may come with substantial costs.

Your support helps make that work possible.

And to the government employees who have treated me professionally, even when my questions were inconvenient, thank you too.

Good public service deserves as much attention as the mistakes do.

SEE YOU AT THE MEETINGS

The next PACCOM Administrative Board meeting is listed for Friday, December 11, at 9 a.m., in South Bend and by Zoom.

Pacific County’s final budget hearing is scheduled for Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

Residents can attend, ask questions, read the documents and take notes.

And if anyone happens to find an explanation for that $800,000 budget authorization, please let me know.

I’ve already made plans for the imaginary money.

BUNS IN THE OVEN!

Here’s what I’ve still got baking at the Pacific County Records Center. Nothing’s done yet, so no peeking.

The county’s employee handbook, personnel policies and tort claim records.

PACCOM board meeting records from this fall.

County Administrative Officer pay and benefit records.

What makes up that $1.4 million insurance line in the budget.

The PACCOM funding agreement and that $494,560 transfer.

Risk pool coverage and claims tied to PACCOM.

Emails about the PACCOM director’s leave, and who authorized it.

Sheriff’s Office and PACCOM leave records.

Body worn camera footage from the day the dispatchers got their leave letters.

Animal Control budget and shelter funding records.

Records from the sheriff’s office on a former deputy’s separation.

And over in Raymond, I paid the invoice. Now I’m just waiting for the city to take the records out of the oven.

The oven timer says December for most of these. Some of these buns have been in there since September, so I’m starting to smell smoke.

Dawnya Davis

The Seagull Sentinel

SOURCES AND DOCUMENTATION

PACCOM Administrative Board draft minutes, October 9, 2026, provided by Mayor Sue Svendsen on November 21, 2026.

My November 21, 2026 request for comment to PACCOM Administrative Board Chair and Long Beach Mayor Sue Svendsen, City Administrator David Glasson, and Commissioner Jerry Doyle; Mayor Svendsen’s replies of November 21 and 22, 2026; and my replies of November 21 and 22, 2026.

Pacific County public records request P019076, filed November 21, 2026, for PACCOM and county board meeting records.

Pacific County public records request P018993, Preliminary FY2027 Budget (348 pages), including the page 53 staffing plan for the Board of County Commissioners’ Office and General Administration.

Pacific County public records request P019038, Resolution 2025-083 and the county’s response regarding the $800,000 Other Transfers Out budget item; November 20, 2026 correspondence with Senior Public Records Coordinator James Worlton, copied to County Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger; and my petition for review filed November 21, 2026.

Correspondence with Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett regarding supporting documentation for the budget authorization.

Pacific County public records requests P019036, P019037, P019039, P019074, and P019075.

Washington State Auditor’s Office Citizen Hotline, contact H-26-1004.

Public Employment Relations Commission cases 145706-U-26, 145734-U-26, and 145748-U-26, filed by Teamsters Local 252, and the Commission’s November 10, 2026 letters.

My November 18, 2026 request for comment to Teamsters Local 252. No response by the November 20 deadline.

Pacific County paid administrative leave letter to PACCOM Director Eric Cowsert, dated October 9, 2026.

City of Raymond public records requests 26-185 and 26-204, related correspondence with City Attorney Jennifer Robertson, and the city’s November 2 and November 4, 2026 records productions.

City of Raymond settlement records and my prior Seagull Sentinel reporting in the “High Noon in Raymond” series, September 2026, regarding the city’s $10,000 settlement.

Correspondence with the Washington Attorney General’s Open Government Ombuds, November 1, 2026.

PACCOM meetings page, paccom911.com/meetings.html, checked November 22, 2026.

Pacific County Board of Commissioners meeting schedule and county budget web page, co.pacific.wa.us, checked November 22, 2026, for the November 24 hearings, the December 7 final budget hearing, and the December 11 PACCOM Administrative Board meeting.

Pacific County 2026 General Election unofficial results, last updated November 20, 2026.

Washington Public Records Act, RCW 42.56, and Open Public Meetings Act, RCW 42.30.

SATIRE AND EDITORIAL NOTE

This article combines documented events, public records, personal observations, questions, and satire. The jokes and exaggerated comparisons are commentary, not allegations of criminal wrongdoing. Administrative complaints are allegations unless and until findings establish otherwise. A criminal investigation does not establish guilt. References to the Attorney General’s office do not imply an investigation or official finding.

Anyone named in this article is welcome to provide a documented response or correction. I will review it and correct factual errors promptly.

The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name on my Washington State business license, and The Grooming Garage LLC is also a registered Washington State business, both registered under my own name. Proud member of the Society of Professional Journalists. I follow the SPJ Code of Ethics.