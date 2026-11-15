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READER’S DIGEST VERSION

Pacific County wrote a 348-page plan for how it will spend your tax money next year, but didn’t post it online. If you wanted to read it, you had to ask. When I did, here’s what jumped out. The county budgeted $5,000 this year for one insurance line, and by June 30 had charged more than $1.4 million to it. 911 dispatch, the people who answer when you call for help, got an emergency $494,560 added after the budget was passed, and doesn’t show up at all in next year’s plan. Another $800,000 was budgeted to move out of the main account, yet shows zero spent, with no explanation. And one county manager’s name is on the file, the departments send their budget requests to him, and part of his pay comes from a risk management job while the Risk Manager position’s name box is left blank. None of that proves anyone did anything wrong. It does mean there are real questions, and commissioners plan to approve this budget on December 7. You have the right to read it and ask them before they vote.

SATIRE SUNDAY. This is satire. The jokes are made up. The numbers are not. Every figure below comes from the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, which I got through public records request P018993-110826, or from other county records. I put screenshots of the actual pages right under the paragraphs that cite them so you can check my work.

A few questions for my neighbors, before your coffee gets cold.

The Dec. 7 hearing may raise the road property tax. So why is the 2027 road property tax box in the budget blank, when 2026 says $3,309,800?

Shouldn’t somebody write down the number before asking whether to raise it?

The county’s Notice of Public Hearings for the FY2027 budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red box added.

Page 264 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some rows trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

Where’s the money? How does the criminal justice account budget more than $1.5 million in transfers over 2025 and 2026, yet show zero expenditures in those categories through June 30, 2026?

That account was sitting on $1,663,984.47 by June 30. So who gets the 2027 line for $1.5 million that just says “Expenditures per RCW 82.14.340”?

Page 31 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some rows trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

In 2025 the General Fund budgeted $800,000 for “Other Transfers Out.” Where did it go? The budget says zero was spent. Is it under a couch cushion?

How many years in a row do you budget a $2,873,045 federal grant that shows $0 received before you start to wonder?

Which line item had $1,431,477.70 charged against a $5,000 budget?

Page 50 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some rows trimmed for space. Red box added.

Who records an entire year’s risk management insurance budget as spent by June 30, and why has that expense increased nearly 29% from what was actually spent in 2025 to the amount requested for 2027? Insurance premiums can certainly be paid annually, but at these prices, I’d like to know whether the policy also covers uncomfortable questions.

What color does the county shade a fund projected to end 2027 at negative $1,069,925.67?

Page 333 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some rows trimmed for space. Red box added.

How many times does PACCOM, our 911 dispatch, show up in 348 pages? You can count it on one finger.

PACCOM got $494,560 from the General Fund in 2025, every dollar of it added after the budget was adopted. What does the General Fund transfer table show for 2026 and 2027? No PACCOM allocation. So where exactly is the current funding documented? For an agency responsible for answering emergency calls, its financial information is remarkably difficult to locate.

Is the county planning to phase out PACCOM, or did 911 dispatch just get left off the guest list? I couldn’t find one line in the 348 pages that answers either way, so I’m asking.

Why does PACCOM get one row on page 21 and no section of its own, when the county’s telecom fund gets a whole overview page promising “a higher level of transparency and accountability for telecom services” (page 285)? Does 911 not count?

If PACCOM’s 2026 and 2027 money is in this budget somewhere, what’s it filed under? And should I call 911 to report it missing?

What year does the budget’s 911 section think it is?

Page 21 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some rows trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

Page 112 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Some lines trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

Who’s making a 348-page budget PDF at 11:27 on a Sunday night, about nine and a half hours before the hearing to put it on file? The file properties have a name on them. Keep reading.

Have you ever tried to get something “upon request” when nobody tells you who to request it from?

The county’s Notice of Filing of the Draft Preliminary FY2027 Budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

If the budget is already a PDF, what exactly is keeping it off the county website?

If the newspaper notice for the hearing runs 37 days after the budget is filed, is that a heads-up or a recap?

Newspaper ad proof for the legal notice of the FY2027 budget hearings, released on records request P018993-110826. Some lines trimmed for space. Red boxes added.

How many days is “five days” in county math, if Dec. 2 to Dec. 26 counts?

And when this year’s notice says the hearings “may be continued from day to day until concluded,” how many days is that?

The county’s Notice of Public Hearings for the FY2027 budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red box added.

And if the name on that file belongs to the County Administrative Officer, the same person the departments address their budget requests to, and the county’s own staffing plan splits that job’s pay 80/20 between General Administration and Risk Management, how many hats is one man wearing? And when one person runs the operation, collects the requests and has his name on the file, who’s checking the homework?

Answers below, with receipts.

Read the whole 348-page budget here. I double dog dare you to make it to page 21. That’s where PACCOM makes its one and only appearance, so at least you’ll get to see a celebrity.

Somewhere in South Bend there is a 348-page document that decides how Pacific County spends your money next year. I know it exists because I have a copy. You probably don’t, and honestly, that’s not on you.

According to the file’s own properties, the FY2027 preliminary budget PDF was created at 11:27 PM on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, and the author field in those properties lists Paul Plakinger. That’s the file’s metadata, not a claim he wrote all 348 pages, since a lot of what’s inside comes from the departments. The hearing to put it on file was at 9:00 the next morning. I respect a last-minute push. I wrote every term paper of my life at 11:27 on a Sunday night. But my teachers didn’t then hide the paper from the rest of the class.

The budget PDF’s file properties, read with the pdfinfo tool from the copy released on records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

That name shows up in the budget itself, too. The staffing plan for the commissioners’ office and General Administration lists Plakinger, Paul T., as County Administrative Officer and splits him 0.80 FTE to General Admin. (Fund #001.034) and 0.20 FTE to Risk Management (Fund #531). That works out to $125,990 in salary from one and $31,497 from the other, $157,487 total (page 53). The row right under his is a Risk Manager position with a dash where a name would go. A split like that can be routine bookkeeping, and on its own it doesn’t prove anything. But if 80% of you runs General Administration, 20% of you handles Risk Management, and your name is on the budget file, how many jobs is that? And when does he sleep?

Page 53 of the FY2027 preliminary budget, released on records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

The county’s notice of filing tells the public exactly how to get a copy, and I’m quoting the whole set of instructions here: “Copies are available upon request.” That’s it. No office, no name, no email, no hours. Request it from whom? The tide? A heron? You could stand on the North Jetty, yell “I REQUEST,” and technically be following directions.

The county’s Notice of Filing of the Draft Preliminary FY2027 Budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red box added.

State law is a little more specific. RCW 36.40.060 says the notice should say a copy “will be furnished any citizen who will call at its office for it.” Our notice doesn’t name an office. It does have a Zoom link, though. Only a Zoom link. So I guess you call at its office from your kitchen table, in slippers.

When I emailed, the Clerk of the Board answered fast, was perfectly polite, and offered to print me a copy. She also explained, “It has been past and current practice that we do not post the preliminary budget online.” As I write this, the county’s budget web page lists years through 2026. The thing is already a PDF. Posting it would take about one click and the courage of a medium-sized seagull.

The county did put the word out, eventually. The draft budget went on file Oct. 5. According to the newspaper’s ad proof, the notice for the Dec. 7 hearing was set to run Nov. 11 and Nov. 18. That’s 37 days after the filing and 26 days before the hearing to adopt the final budget. Paul Revere at least rode before the British got there. And the budget itself? Still not on the website.

The money that’s just sitting there

Fund 131 is the criminal justice sales tax account. Its budget page lists where the money is supposed to go, including the jail, the courts, the clerk, the prosecutor and the sheriff. In 2025 the county budgeted $627,621 to send out of it. In 2026, $941,610. Amount actually sent out in both years: nothing. The 2026 figure only runs through June 30, but still. The page prints “0.0%” in the margin like a little shrug (page 29).

Page 29 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

Meanwhile the account grew from $1,094,001.37 at the start of 2025 to $1,663,984.47 by June 30, 2026 (page 31). For 2027 there’s one line for $1,500,000 called “Expenditures per RCW 82.14.340.” That tells you which law it gets spent under. It doesn’t tell you who gets it. It’s a gift card that says “For: Stuff.” Worth asking where it actually goes.

Page 31 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

The road tax that isn’t there

The Dec. 7 hearing notice says commissioners will consider “possible increases in property tax revenues for county general purpose and county road purposes.” So naturally I went looking for the road property tax. Good news, there’s a line for it. It says $3,309,800 for 2026. The 2027 box is empty (page 264). Not zero. Empty. We’re having a hearing about maybe raising a tax whose 2027 number isn’t written in the budget. That’s like the mechanic calling to ask if he can charge you more, and when you ask how much it was to begin with, he hangs up.

Same page. A $2,873,045 federal grant was budgeted in 2025, then budgeted again in 2026. The budget reports zero received in 2025 and zero through June 30, 2026. Total Road Fund revenue for 2025 came in at 54.4% of what was budgeted. That doesn’t necessarily mean the grant disappeared or was never awarded. But when the same $2.87 million shows up in the budget two years running without a dollar recorded as received, somebody ought to explain whether the check is coming or the county is just keeping a very optimistic mailbox.

Page 264 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

Insurance, but make it 28,629.6%

The General Fund’s “Risk Management Insurance Payments” went from $1,124,752.95 actually spent in 2025 to $1,449,680.40 requested for 2027 (page 22). That’s up about 29% in two years. And the 2026 budget for it, $1,380,648, was already 100% paid by June 30. Must be nice to be done with your annual shopping by the Fourth of July.

Page 22 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red box added.

Then there’s the Risk Management fund itself. A line simply called “Insurance” had a 2026 budget of $5,000. By June 30 it showed $1,431,477.70 spent. The page does the math for you and prints 28629.6% (page 50). There could be a perfectly boring accounting reason, like a big payment landing on a different line than planned. Boring answers are great. I’d like to hear one out loud, on the record.

Page 50 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red box added.

The Homeless Housing and Assistance fund started 2025 at negative $889,390.28 and is projected to finish 2027 at negative $1,069,925.67 (page 333). The county even shaded the cells pink, which is the most honest design choice in the whole document. At my house, that’s called overdrawn. In the budget it comes with a note: “italicized figures are estimated.”

Page 333 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

Where’s PACCOM?

PACCOM, our 911 dispatch, appears by name exactly once in the 348-page preliminary budget, according to my review. It’s on page 21, in a table of General Fund transfers, where it received $494,560 in 2025. The original budget adopted Dec. 26, 2024, included nothing for it. The entire amount came through a later amendment. For 2026, the table shows no PACCOM transfer, and the 2027 column shows only a dash. That doesn’t prove dispatch has no money. It does mean this table won’t tell you where to find it. For an agency that helps people locate emergencies, its own funding information could use a better set of directions.

Same table, same year: the General Fund budgeted $800,000 for “Other Transfers Out,” and that money was added by amendment too. The budget reports zero spent against that line (page 21). Was the transfer canceled, moved elsewhere, or simply never needed? That’s $800,000 worth of questions, and the budget line isn’t volunteering any answers.

Page 21 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

The only other place dispatch comes up is page 112, which describes the telecommunications (E-911) division as part of the Sheriff’s Office, made up of “a 911director, 12 telecommunicators, and a clerk/secretary.” That paragraph starts “In 2020.” It is currently 2026. Somewhere in this budget it will always be the year of sourdough starters and standing six feet apart at the post office.

Page 112 of the county’s FY2027 preliminary budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

From day to day, until concluded

Now a little history. The hearing on the 2025 budget was set for Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. According to the one-page minutes of that special meeting, Commissioner Olsen announced the hearings, including adoption of the final 2025 budget, would be continued to Dec. 26, 2024.

Minutes of the Dec. 2, 2024, special meeting of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, as posted on the county website. Red box added.

State law, RCW 36.40.070, says the budget hearing “may be continued from day to day until concluded but not to exceed a total of five days.” The Dec. 2, 2024, meeting minutes say the hearing would continue to Dec. 26. That’s 24 calendar days later. Whether that complied with the statute depends on how the hearing was conducted and how the five-day limit applies. I’m not declaring a violation. But I would pay real money to watch somebody explain that calendar with a straight face.

The resolution that finally adopted the 2025 budget says the budget is “attached as Exhibit A.” The copy posted on the county’s site doesn’t include it, and I couldn’t find any budget tables in the 15 pages of Dec. 26 minutes, even though RCW 36.40.080 says the budget gets entered “in detail in the official minutes of the board.” Maybe it’s filed somewhere I haven’t looked. It’s on my list to request.

This year’s hearing notice says the hearings “may be continued from day to day until concluded.” The five-day part didn’t make the cut. It’s a tight little notice. Kind of like the county’s budget web page.

The county’s Notice of Public Hearings for the FY2027 budget, from records request P018993-110826. Red boxes added.

OK, for real this time

Jokes aside, this is our money and our hearing. The final budget hearing is Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

The published notice lists only Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98555891971. The Clerk’s email to me says adoption may take place Dec. 7 at 10:00 AM at the Courthouse Annex, Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 Robert Bush Drive West in South Bend, and it points to a different Zoom link, https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82957237198. I’ve asked the county to confirm which is right. Until they do, keep both handy, and if you can get to South Bend, go in person.

Ask for a copy of the budget. The Clerk offered to have one printed for me to pick up at the Commissioners’ Office, weekdays 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, so ask for the same thing. You can also file a public records request through the county’s online portal, which is how I got mine. Then read it and come ask about one line. Any line. There are 348 pages, so there’s plenty to go around.

Or skip the drive to South Bend and read the whole 348-page budget here. I’ll bet you a maple bar you’ll have read more of it by Dec. 7 than most of the people in that meeting room. I can’t prove that. I just like my odds.

See you Dec. 7. Bring snacks. It may be continued from day to day.

Dawnya Davis, The Seagull Sentinel

Sources

Pacific County public records request P018993-110826, fulfilled Nov. 13, 2026. Records released on that request and used here:

FY2027 Preliminary Budget, complete PDF, 348 pages. Pages cited: 21, 22, 29, 31, 50, 53, 112, 264, 285 and 333.

File properties of that same budget PDF (Author, CreationDate and ModDate), read with the pdfinfo tool.

Notice of Filing of the Draft Preliminary Fiscal Year 2027 Pacific County Budget.

Notice of Public Hearings, Pacific County Fiscal Year 2027 Budget (Dec. 7, 2026 hearing).

Newspaper ad proof for the legal notice of the FY2027 budget hearings, listing run dates of Nov. 11 and Nov. 18, 2026, released on P018993-110826.

Pacific County Board of Commissioners, Proceedings of the Oct. 5, 2026 public meeting (filing of the FY2027 preliminary budget acknowledged, adoption set for Dec. 7): https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/commissioner/meeting-documents/2026/proceedings/10-5-2026-pubmtg-Proceedings.pdf

Pacific County Board of Commissioners, Proceedings of Oct. 13, 2026 (Paul Plakinger listed as County Administrative Officer): https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/commissioner/meeting-documents/2026/proceedings/10-13-2026-Proceedings.pdf

Minutes of the Dec. 2, 2024 special meeting of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/commissioner/meeting-documents/2024/minutes/12-2-2024-SpMtg-BOCC.pdf

Minutes of the Dec. 26, 2024 meeting of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/commissioner/meeting-documents/2024/minutes/12-26-2024-BOCC.pdf

Resolution No. 2024-065, Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/budget/2025/resolution-2024-065-adoption-of-the-fy2024-budget.pdf

Email to me from Amanda Bennett, Clerk of the Board, Nov. 13, 2026.

Pacific County budget web page, checked Nov. 14, 2026: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/budget/index.htm

RCW 36.40.060: https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=36.40.060

RCW 36.40.070: https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=36.40.070

RCW 36.40.080: https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=36.40.080

RCW 82.14.340: https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=82.14.340

RCW 42.56, the Public Records Act: https://app.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=42.56

Satire and Editorial Disclaimer

This is Satire Sunday. It’s satire and commentary based on public records. The jokes, exaggerations and rhetorical questions are my opinion and humor, not statements of fact, and they aren’t accusations of wrongdoing. No one in this article is accused of a crime. The cartoon at the top is an illustration, not a county record.

Jokes aside, every number in this article is real. I didn’t make any of them up. They come straight from the county’s own preliminary budget and the public records listed above, and the screenshots are there so you can check.

Questions raised are intended to encourage transparency, not imply wrongdoing. Factual corrections and documented responses are welcome, and I’ll fix any error promptly. The Seagull Sentinel is a registered trade name on my Washington business license.

Proud member of the Society of Professional Journalists (Western Washington Pro Chapter). I follow the SPJ Code of Ethics.